Coast counties grew and got more diverse, census shows. What about the rest of MS?

This DataWrapper map shows population change by county in Mississippi from 2010-2010. Tyler Dukes/McClatchy

While most of the state shrunk, the three Mississippi Gulf Coast counties all grew and got more diverse between 2010 and 2020, new census data shows.

Harrison County is the fifth largest growing county in the state between 2010 and 2020, according to the data released Thursday.

South Mississippi’s largest county gained 21,516 residents over the time frame, a gain of 11.5%. Its 2020 population: over 208,000 residents.

Lafayette County was the state’s fastest growing county in terms of percentage gain, up 17 percent, followed by Lamar, DeSoto and Madison counties.

The numbers come from the once-a-decade federal census. Population estimates for the state had been released previously, but the first local results for counties came out Thursday. State officials will use the numbers to redraw electoral districts.

Census figures, which are meant to be a snapshot of how the nation looks on April 1, 2020, help decide how millions in federal spending is divided, everything from school lunch funding to Medicare spending.

Jackson and Hancock counties also saw an uptick in residents, the census shows.

Jackson’s County’s 2020 population is 143,252, up 2.6%. Hancock County stands at 46,053 residents, up 4.8%.

MS Coast grows more diverse

All three counties saw net decreases in their white populations, and net increases in their black and Asian populations.

The Hispanic population grew significantly in all three Coast counties:

33% in Hancock County

41% in Harrison County

58% in Jackson County

Hispanic or Latino residents now make up 7% of Jackson County’s population, up from 4.6% in 2010.