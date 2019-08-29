14 most-missed things that never returned to the Coast after Hurricane Katrina

A look at 4 Coast landmarks after Hurricane Camille, Katrina and now Hurricane Camille devastated the Coast 50 years ago. Here's a look at what four places damaged in Camille look like 50 years later. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Camille devastated the Coast 50 years ago. Here's a look at what four places damaged in Camille look like 50 years later.

Fourteen years ago, a hurricane named Katrina changed the Mississippi Gulf Coast as we knew it.

Katrina made landfall on August 29, 2005. She brought with her a storm surge of nearly 28 feet, with an eye diameter of 37 miles.

1,833 people died in Katrina. Homes were destroyed. Businesses perished. Restaurants flooded and never came back.

While the memory of the storm is hard to relive for many South Mississippians, the places and people that never came back are still missed 14 years later.

We asked Sun Herald readers to tell us what they missed the most that never returned after Katrina.

Editor’s note: Some responses have been shortened or edited for clarification and brevity.

Outback Steakhouse, Gulfport

“It was the perfect place to go for ANY gathering. It was casual/comfortable enough, yet nice enough for a special occasion. We celebrated our kids’ birthdays, grandparents’ anniversaries, graduations, promotions and just about anything else that was deserving of a celebration! I still hold out and hope that it will return to Gulfport one day, hopefully during my lifetime,” said C. Smith.

Timothy O’Sullivans (TO’s), Gulfport

“It was a fun and friendly neighborhood bar with great live music. TO’s time to shine each year was during the St. Patrick’s Day parade. The bar was on the old parade route and the biggest party on the street was at TO’s. Sadly, some things just can’t be replaced,” said Kim Sumrall.

Cuco’s, Biloxi

“They had the best nachos and my favorite dessert, the fried ice cream. My favorite memory there was celebrating my parents’ birthdays (they’re five days apart). The staff made them wear those giant sombreros and they hated it. It was my favorite day,” said Holly Landry.

The Broadwater Marina, Biloxi

“Although somewhat still intact, I miss the boats and the original functioning marina with the restaurant, bar and adjoining facilities,” said Captain Louis Skrmetta.

Broadwater Beach Hotel in Biloxi circa 1950 Sun Herald archive

Wet Willys, Fun Time USA, Gulfport Grand Casino

“All of the casinos were cool looking and had things for kids. Lady Luck with the dragon, Treasure Bay, kids quest at the Grand and the Boomtown motion ride,” said Michelle McNeil.

Humpty Dumpty was a Katrina survivor after the hurricane demolished the former FunTime USA in Gulfport. The amusement park is making a comeback in Biloxi and the big egg will again sit at the entrance. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com file

Grand Casino and Oasis

“We live in Hattiesburg but we would take yearly trips and stay at the Oasis and my parents would drop my brother and I off at the kids place at the Grand. As we got older we would make it to the huge arcade at the Grand. The lazy river at the oasis was wonderful and they always had the pool with a rock water fall that we always enjoyed,” a reader told the Sun Herald.

Our home on the 13th fairway of St. Andrews Golf Course

“Both our home and golf course are gone,” said Tom Quinn.

Shrimping harbor at the port

“While growing up there, we ate seafood nearly ALL the time. My father took us “out front” on our boat to fish, shrimp, catch crabs and hunt oysters,” said Cathi Gray.

The Good Life, Bay St. Louis

“I can still picture the glossed wooden bar and pool tables with karaoke singers in the background. Downstairs, the bar flooring collided with the beach sand and there was a game that kept everyone coming back for more, no matter how simple it sounds,” Marie Willoughby.

Mary Mahoney’s La Cafe, Biloxi

“Everything was fresh and cooked perfectly! They didn’t skimp on anything. No matter what you ordered, your plate would be overflowing,” said Alleigh Ocean.

Christmas ornaments

“I miss the old Christmas ornaments I’d collected over the years. I often think of those ornaments and it brings tears to my eyes,” said Bonny Pesch of D’Iberville.

Annie’s Restaurant, Pass Christian

Henderson Point lost one of its only businesses in 2005 when Katrina destroyed Annie’s, as it did most of the Pass Christian community that’s surrounded by water.

The restaurant had opened in 1928 and became popular for its unusual fried chicken and spaghetti dish, the Sun Herald reported in 2005.

The memory of Annie’s was submitted by John Faucheux of Gulfport.

Annie’s Restaurant 120 W. Bayview in Pass Christian after Hurricane Katrina. John Fitzhugh Sun Herald/2005

People

“I miss a lot of people who disappeared and I never heard from again,” said Eva Lustman.

Our home

“We expected to return in a few days, but our (Gulfport) house received such severe damage that it took almost two years to rebuild. At that point, we did not want to uproot the children again so we decided to stay in Pensacola,” said Bill Donahue.

