Gucci Mane is headlining Summer Beach Festival. Here’s who else will perform.

The music lineup for Black Beach Weekend in August has just been announced.

The event that normally packs the Mississippi Coast Coliseum during spring break in April this year was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and COVID restrictions that were lifted too late for organizers to plan spring break festivities.

Instead, it was moved to August and called Summer Beach Festival.

“The Livest Party in the South” returns Aug. 26-29, with concerts at the Coliseum on Aug. 27 and 28.

Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane, a trap music pioneer, will headline the main concert on Saturday.

Tickets for the headline event at the Coliseum go on sale starting 10 a.m. Friday. They are available on Ticketmaster. Find more information on the event’s Facebook page.

Here’s the lineup:

Thursday, Aug. 26

10 p.m.: Welcome party at Club Zodiac in Biloxi with music by DJ T-Swan and special guest DJs. 279 Caillavet Street. Tickets on Eventbrite.

Friday, Aug. 27

8:30 p.m.: Live performances at the Coliseum by DJ Envy of The Breakfast Club, DJ Chose and others.

Saturday, Aug. 28

3 p.m; Foam Fest kicks off in front of the Coliseum. Featuring performances by Beatking, DJ Revv and others, along with games and activities.

8 p.m.: Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane headlines the weekend’s main event, alongside fellow Atlantan Rich Homie Quan, Blac Youngsta of Memphis, Toosii of North Carolina, Dallas rapper Erica Banks, and Fredo Bang of Baton Rouge.