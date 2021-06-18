Airport employees ‘starstruck’ after New England Patriots plane lands in Gulfport

The plane of the New England Patriots NFL football team landed Friday at the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport. Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport/Facebook

The Mississippi Gulf Coast may be New Orleans Saints territory, but an NFL team’s airplane from the Northeast doesn’t land in Gulfport every day.

The official airplane for the New England Patriots was seen on the tarmac at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport off U.S. 49 on Friday as the Coast braced for heavy rain from a tropical system expected to be named Tropical Storm Claudette.

The airport posted pictures of the plane on Facebook, adding that three employees were “starstruck” by it.

It’s not clear why the Patriots plane stopped in Gulfport or who was on it. The Sun Herald has attempted to reach airport director Clay Williams for more details.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his family used the plane in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to travel to China and collect PPE for health care workers.

The “Pats Plane” was also recently spotted at an airport in El Paso, Texas, according to local TV station KTSM.