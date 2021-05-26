400 Coast homes will get renovation help from this Waveland group. What to know

Piles of debris, downed trees and rubble line the Broadmoor neighborhood in Gulfport nearly two months after Hurricane Zeta hit South Mississippi. The Hancock Resource Center in Waveland has recently been awarded $400,000 to help rehabilitate homes owned by older or low-income residents that may have been damaged in recent weather events. jmitchell@mcclatchy.com

A Waveland group will lead the charge in rehabilitating 400 homes in rural areas in Hancock and Harrison Counties after receiving a $400,000 subsidy.

The Affordable Housing Program subsidy from The First National Bank Association and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas was awarded to the Hancock Resource Center. The money will help rehab homes primarily owned by older or special-needs adults, as well as low-income residents.

The relief comes as the Mississippi Gulf Coast continues to recover from recent storms including Hurricane Zeta. Some residents have struggled to repair their homes and the money will be used to help address the needs of the community.

“Providing accessible housing is something we do,” said Rhonda Rhodes, executive director at the Hancock Resource Center. “The AHP allows us to fund repairs in our community to help improve safety and appearance for those folks who can’t afford them. We have worked with The First and FHLB Dallas for a long time, and we really appreciate the partnership.”

AHP funds are required to be used to benefit households with income levels at 80 percent or lower than the median income in that area.

Last year, FHLB Dallas awarded $19.4 million in subsidies to almost 40 affordable housing projects, including $2.3 million in subsidies to help renovate, rehabilitate or construct 231 housing units in Mississippi.