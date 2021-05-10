Mississippi Coast has a new theme song. It’s written by Jimmy Buffett, Mac McAnally

Jimmy Buffett often talks about his love for the Mississippi Coast, and now he and fellow Mississippi songwriter MacMcAnally have written a theme song for Coast tourism.

“Gulf Coast Girl” is sung by Caroline Jones & The Pelicanaires — who are Buffett, McAnally, Kenny Chesney and Lukas Nelson and also contribute their vocals to the track.

“I don’t know anyone I’d rather hear sing ‘Gulf Coast Girl’ than Caroline Jones,” said McAnally. “Not only is she as talented a singer and musician as I know, but she has a kind heart and makes the world better just by being herself every day. I love my home state of Mississippi, and I dare anybody not to love Caroline Jones.”

The video shows people enjoying the water, the landmarks like the Biloxi Lighthouse and the casinos, as Buffett croons: “Have a world of fun on a Pascagoula run, and you might get lucky on a beach in Biloxi.”

The promotion is designed to help draw attention to the Coast as people are feeling more comfortable taking vacations following the coronavirus.

Buffett was born in Pascagoula in South Mississippi and McAnally grew up in Belmont, in Tishomingo County.

Buffett has spent five decades singing about the people he’s met and the places he’s been, and is best know for “Margaritaville” and “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere.” His first professional gig was in Biloxi, he has said.

He’s frequently written songs with McAnally, who joined him on the beach in Pascagoula to sing “The Pascagoula Run” in 2018, when a bridge was dedicated in Buffett’s name.

Coastal Mississippi, which promotes tourism for Mississippi’s three Coast counties, calls the song a “love letter to the Secret Coast.”

“This collaboration with such phenomenal home-grown and world-class talent is sure to instill community pride and, in turn, garner increased exposure for the region as a destination,” said Milton Segarra, CEO of Coastal Mississippi, “showcasing the incredibly diverse array of experiences that Coastal Mississippi has to offer visitors of all ages.”