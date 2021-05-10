MS Coast has its own theme song and it’s written by native son Jimmy Buffett

Jimmy Buffett often talks about his love for the Mississippi Coast and now he and fellow Mississippi songwriter MacMcAnally have written a theme song for Coast tourism.

“Gulf Coast Girl” is sung by Caroline Jones & The Pelicanaires — Buffett, McAnally, Kenny Chesney and Lukas Nelson — who also contribute their vocals to the track.

Both are from Mississippi. Buffett was born in Pascagoula and McAnally grew up in Belmont, in Tishomingo County.

COASTAL MISSISSIPPI (May 10, 2021) – Coastal Mississippi has announced a collaboration with Caroline Jones & The Pelicanaires for its new local brand awareness campaign. The popular hit “Gulf Coast Girl,” written by Jimmy Buffett and Mac McAnally is the Mississippi natives’ love letter to the Secret Coast. The Pelicanaires – aka Jimmy Buffett, Mac McAnally, Kenny Chesney and Lukas Nelson, also lend their vocals to the track.

The new “Gulf Coast Girl” tourism spot highlights the beauty of Coastal Mississippi and showcases the many diverse experiences the region has to offer.

“It is a true honor to work with such accomplished artists and to further our promotion of The Secret Coast,” said Milton Segarra, CEO of Coastal Mississippi. “This collaboration with such phenomenal home-grown and world-class talent is sure to instill community pride and, in turn, garner increased exposure for the region as a destination, showcasing the incredibly diverse array of experiences that Coastal Mississippi has to offer visitors of all ages.”

“I don’t know anyone I’d rather hear sing ‘Gulf Coast Girl’ than Caroline Jones,” said Mac McAnally. “Not only is she as talented a singer and musician as I know, but she has a kind heart and makes the world better just by being herself every day. I love my home state of Mississippi and I dare anybody not to love Caroline Jones.”

Born in Pascagoula, Mississippi in 1946, singer/songwriter Jimmy Buffett has been regaling audiences for over five decades with songs about the faces and places he’s seen during his lifetime journey along the road less travelled. With hits such as “Margaritaville” and “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” Buffett’s expansive catalogue tells the stories of the hustlers, the beach bums, and the pirates from all corners of the world. Through it all are woven the themes of escapism, wanderlust and an unbridled curiosity that makes life a journey worth taking.

Coastal Mississippi continues in its endeavors to promote The Secret Coast and looks forward to welcoming many more visitors to discover the #MSCoastLife.

