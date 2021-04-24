Shooting in Gulfport injures two men and a boy under the age of 18

Two men and a boy under age 18 were injured in a shooting in Gulfport on Saturday morning, Gulfport police said in a press release.

At 11:44 a.m., officers responded to calls about a shooting at Thornton Avenue and 19th Street, just east of downtown Gulfport in the Soria City neighborhood.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital.

Officers learned that two other people, a man and a juvenile male, had each suffered multiple gunshot wounds and been taken to a local hospital in private vehicles.

All victims are in stable condition, the press release said.

The shooting comes at a time of renewed focus on gun violence on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, especially among teenagers. The police press release said one victim Saturday was under the age of 18, but Gulfport police spokesman Sgt. Jason DuCré would not say how old he was.

On Tuesday, two teenagers were killed in a double homicide near Gulfport High School. Teraye Preston was 18, and Juan Reginald Harvey Jr. was 19.

DuCré said Saturday that that shooting is still under investigation with no updates.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.