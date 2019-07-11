Why wasn’t the other spillway opened? Mississippi official asks Army Corps for answers.

Here’s why Mississippi has no say in the opening of the Bonnet Carré Here's why Mississippi has no say in the opening of the Bonnet Carré. Why the spillway was built and more about the openings. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here's why Mississippi has no say in the opening of the Bonnet Carré. Why the spillway was built and more about the openings.

Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann is asking the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for an immediate review of the operating manuals and use of the Bonnet Carré Spillway and Morganza Floodway to deal with flooding on the Mississippi River.





The Corps regulates when the Bonnet Carré opens to prevent the Mississippi River flooding in New Orleans. The spillway was opened for 44 days from February until April and again on May 10. It remains open and the fresh water continues to flow.

This is the first time it was opened twice in one year, and has brought “devastating ecological damage to oyster reefs, fisheries and marine life,” Hosemann said Thursday.

The blue-green algal bloom that followed the fresh water intrusion into the Mississippi Sound closed every beach along the Coast during the peak of the tourist season. It also killed dolphins, oysters and other marine life.

With Tropical Storm Barry threatening a foot of additional rain over the area, Hosemann asked in his letter why the Morganza Floodway was not opened this year and whether the Corps would support flexibility in the law regarding the operation.

He asked for answers in 30 days.

The Army Corps announced in May it would open the Morganza Spillway in Louisiana for only the third time in 65 years and funnel part of the river’s flow into the Atchafalaya Basin, which is freshwater. The spillway never was opened.

Hosemann’s letter follows a May 28 meeting in Biloxi attended by most of the Coast’s 12 mayors to join forces and look for help.

Attorney General Jim Hood threatened last month he will sue the Army Corps over environmental damages as a “last resort.”

Hosemann said Mississippi needs more information from the Army Corps to determine the cause and extent of the damage in the Mississippi Sound to determine what should be the next steps should be.

