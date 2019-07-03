All waters now closed from Bay to Ocean Springs, but beaches still open for Fourth fireworks

Algae blooms are closing Mississippi Coast beaches A green-blue algae is blooming in the Mississippi Sound, fueled by the Mississippi River fresh water filled with sediments. That algae can cause major health risks and adds to the issues caused by the opening of the Bonnet Carré spillway. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A green-blue algae is blooming in the Mississippi Sound, fueled by the Mississippi River fresh water filled with sediments. That algae can cause major health risks and adds to the issues caused by the opening of the Bonnet Carré spillway.

Almost all the beaches along the Mississippi Coast are now closed for the July Fourth holiday weekend, with only Pascagoula’s beaches remaining open.

The Mississippi Department of Environmental equality has warned of the green-blue algae bloom extending in the water from Lakeshore to Biloxi. It’s a type of freshwater algae that’s unusual for the Mississippi Sound, but it has been spreading east since the opening of the Bonnet Carre spillway.

Although the waters are closed, Harrison County Board of Supervisors President Beverly Martin says the sand beaches are open and crews have been working to prepare the 26-mile stretch for the more than 25,000 expected holiday visitors.

“We want the public to know that the beaches are open,” Martin said. “There’s chair rentals and fire pits. Build a sand castle, there’s plenty to do.”

“If people visiting want to get wet, Harrison County has public pools and more than a dozen splash pads,” she said. “There’s something for everyone.”

Fireworks are permitted on the beaches for Independence Day weekend, but the county asks people to clean up after themselves. More than 10 tons of waste were picked up last year just from the holiday weekend, according to county spokesman Jeff Clark.

Signs and orange flags have been posted along the beach as well as “no swimming” signs on the beaches in scattered locations.

‘I don’t think we’re doing enough’

Hancock County’s Board of Supervisors took steps Monday to increase awareness to the public about water conditions by adopting a new flag system to install at 11 locations along the beaches.

The system includes four new flag colors, from green to red, and additional signage. The Board’s president, Blaine Fontaine, said the move was one that local government and emergency management agency believed was necessary.

“Most of us were caught off-guard with how fast the algae has spread,” Fontaine said. “We had an increased number of calls and saw comments on social media voicing concerns about the algae and the water. It’s not a huge financial decision to implement. It was doable and, to me, long-term we needed something more.”





There are drop-down sign warnings and orange flags posted already at the entrances of most beaches in Hancock County, but Fontaine says that it was a unanimous decision to do more as the algae spreads.

“I don’t think we were doing enough,” Fontaine said. “Our beaches are more residential and it was the consensus that we needed to find a way to alert the public the best we could.”

Fontaine says that he expects the system to be implemented in the next couple weeks. Final orders for signage and flags were made after the meeting earlier in the week and will be placed after the orders arrive.

‘It couldn’t have come at a worse time’

Chuck Loftis, sand beach director for Harrison County, said his department is doing all it can to make sure the public is aware of the closures.

There are around 30 signs at beach entrances across Harrison County, he said, and more than 70 orange flags.

Ahead of the holiday, Loftis says he bought 50 more flags. MDEQ also has provided 12 red and white large “no swimming” signs distributed along the 26 miles of beach.

“This couldn’t have come at a worse time,” Loftis said ahead of the holiday. “The beaches are open, but we’re doing all we can to make sure people are aware to the conditions of the water. We are waiting to get more large signs from MDEQ to help get the word out, but we’re hoping when people see the flags they will ask about them.”

Martin said she is confident in the warning system the county has in place, but that public safety is their first concern.

“We want to make sure we are welcoming our tourists while keeping them safe,” Martin said. “Harrison County has vendors to talk to guests and ways to help keep visitors aware. Even with the water closures, the vendors aren’t seeing a decline in rentals.”

Although there are concerns heading into the holiday weekend, Fontaine says he’s much more worried about the effects long-term.

“We’re seeing algae and a few issues right now, but this is just the beginning,” Fontain said. “This is something that we’re worried will be catastrophic, maybe even more to the BP oil spill. We won’t know until we see the long-term effects.”

MDEQ has also issued a water contact advisory for part the Jourdan River in Hancock County from the Interstate 10 bridge to the mouth of the river into St. Louis Bay.

It’s recommended that people avoid water contact such as swimming, wading, and fishing. Not eating seafood taken from these waters is also advised until further notice.