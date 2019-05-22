What to do on the Coast over Memorial Day weekend: Festivals, Sounds by the Sea and more

The history behind Memorial Day Memorial Day is a great time to enjoy time with friends and family, but the holiday has a deeper meaning. Check out the history behind Memorial Day and what it's really all about. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Memorial Day is a great time to enjoy time with friends and family, but the holiday has a deeper meaning. Check out the history behind Memorial Day and what it's really all about.

It’s looking to be a peak Memorial Day weekend in South Mississippi, with some of the lowest gas prices in the nation, sunny skies in the forecast and patriotic songs and fireworks on the beach.

With temperatures reaching above 90 degrees, popular ways to cool off will include pool parties, splash pads and boat excursions.

The Coast has lots of new restaurants to try and a full calendar of events that will welcome the start of summer and honor those who fought and died for our country.

The events this weekend include:

All weekend long

▪ Conference USA baseball tournament is at MGM Park in Biloxi from Wednesday through Sunday.

▪ St. Clare’s Parish Seafood Festival, celebrates 100 years from Friday-Sunday, 236 S. Beach Blvd., Waveland. On Friday Former Congressman Gene Taylor will raise the American flag at 5 p.m., followed by patriotic music by Elvis impersonator Nick Perkins from 5:15-7 p.m. and Dave Mayley Band from 7:30-10 p.m. . On Saturday a classic car show starts at 8 a.m., Sippian Soul with Pat Murphy is from noon-3 p.m. Mass is at 4 p.m. and Category 6 band plays from 7-10 p.m. Sunday a cornhole tournament is from 1-3 p.m. Brandon Houge and Kameron Jackson perform from 1-3 p.m., Foiret Tradition from 7-10 p.m. plus fireworks. Hours are Friday 5-10 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday noon-10 p.m.

▪ Mississippi Memorial Day Blowout from Friday-Monday for all makes and models of motorcycles at Gulfport Dragway, 17085 Race Track Road, Gulfport. Three racing classes, street war racing, eight bike show classes, live music. $40 per person for three days of fun. 228-863-4408. Gates open at noon.

▪ Memorial Day Hoopfest from Friday-Monday in Biloxi will draw teams of boys in grades 8-11 from across the country. All games will be live-streamed and broadcast on BallerTv.com for this event. Three-game guarantee. At Biloxi High School (five courts) and other local high schools.

Thursday

▪ Sip & Savor and the Mississippi Seafood Cook-off from 5:30-8 p.m. at Oak Crest Mansion Inn, 5267 Menge Ave., Pass Christian. While local restaurants offer dishes for guests to try, chefs will compete for a spot in the Great American Seafood Cookoff Aug. 3 in New Orleans. $30 early bird ticket ends May 22, $40 day of event. 228-604-0014

▪ Sunset cruise from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on a Biloxi Schooner at Schooner Pier, 367 Beach Blvd. (U.S. 90). Ride on a replica of Biloxi oyster schooner for free as part of the city’s Preservation in May program. Refreshments will be served.

Friday

▪ Inaugural Memorial Day Ceremony at 10 a.m. presented by Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at the Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center. Maj. Gen. Janson Boyles, adjutant general of Mississippi, and Wayne Johnston, son of a WWII pilot, will lay a wreath at the Gold Star Monument. Museum director Tommy Lofton, Boyles and Johnston, will speak.

▪ Dolphin and Sightseeing Cruise with Ship Island Excursions, 1040 23rd Ave., Jones Park, Gulfport Harbor. 1:30-3 p.m. $19 for adults, $12 for children (3-10), $16 for seniors and active military

▪ Sunset Music Cruise along the Biloxi coastline with Ship Island Excursions. Leaves the Margaritaville Resort boat dock, 195 Beach Blvd. Biloxi. $24.

▪ Kansas performs at 8 p.m. at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino. Tickets start at $24.95. 228-386-7111

▪ Randy Rogers Band performs at 8 p.m. at IP Casino Resort. Tickets start at $25. 228-436-3000

Saturday

▪ Hattiesburg Zoo Outreach is an educational program for kids with live snakes, tarantulas, and other misunderstood animals at Edgewater Mall, 2600 Beach Blvd. Free admission. 10:30 and 11:30 a.m., 228-388-3424

▪ Memorial Day Ceremony at Diamondhead Country Club, 7600 Country Club Circle. Concert will begin at 10:50 a.m. and the service will follow at 11 a.m. Buffet lunch available in the Club House. Open to the public. Call Doug Maxwell at 228-255-1172 for information.

▪ Reminiscing Under the Depot Oaks at the Alice Moseley Folk Art & Antique Museum in the historic Train Depot, 1928 Depot Way, Bay St Louis. Vocalist and Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame member Dickey Lee will spin tales of country’s greatest stars and legends, and play many of the songs he wrote. Bay St Louis’ own Joni Compretta is special guest vocalist. 3-6 p.m. 228-467-9223

▪ Pre-Memorial Day Salute to Soldiers Gospel Explosion at The Good Deeds Community Center, 15101 Madison St., Gulfport. 4 p.m. Tickets are $20 at the door; $12 for ages 6-12.





▪ Sounds by the Sea Gulfport. Free patriotic concert by Gulf Coast Symphony followed by fireworks at Jones Park, U.S. 90 and 49, Gulfport. 6 p.m. 228-896-4276





▪ Memorial Day Weekend All Nighter at PLAYlive Nation at Edgewater Mall, Biloxi. Admission is $45 until May 24 or $50 day of the event. 9 p.m.-7 a.m.





▪ Boxing at Beau Rivage Casino. Former super welterweight champion Austin Trout returns to take on former title challenger Terrell Gausha in a 10-round bout that headlines Premier Boxing Champions on FS1 and FOX Deportes. Unbeaten super welterweight contender Chordale Booker takes on veteran Wale Omotoso, while unbeaten welterweight prospect Elimantas Stanionis opens the broadcast. Tickets start at $25. 8 p.m.

▪ Little River Band performs at 8 p.m. at IP Casino Resort. Tickets start at $39. 228-436-3000.

▪ Ultimate Eagles Tribute at 8 p.m. at Hard Rock Casino Biloxi. 8 p.m. Tickets start at $14.99. 228-374-7625

Sunday

▪ Go Ruck Challenge and fundraiser honoring fallen Biloxi police officer Robert McKeithen. Walk from Margaritaville Resort to the Biloxi Lighthouse and back. Participants may bring a weighted ruck sack, bag or backpack if desired. $20 entry. 9 a.m.-noon

▪ Free Jazz in the Pass at Memorial Park, 90 and Flietas Ave., Pass Christian. Noon-6 p.m. With music, food and arts and crafts vendors. (228) 452-3315

▪ Sounds by the Sea at Beach Park, Pascagoula. Pre-concert music starts at 7 p.m.; symphony concert at 7:30 p.m., followed by fireworks.. Performers are from local church choirs in a Freedom Chorus and musicians from the Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra. Free 228-896-4276





Monday

▪ Memorial Day Ceremony at Barksdale Pavilion in Jones Park, Gulfport, free and conducted by VFW Post 2539. 7:30-8:30 a.m.

▪ Memorial Day Ceremony at 9 a.m. at Biloxi National Cemetery

▪ Memorial Day Gospel Sing at Campground Baptist Church, 20577 Mississippi 53, Gulfport. Great Gospel Music with: Masters Voice The Diplomats Alan Sibley and the Magnolia Ramblers The Bibletones. Free admission, offerings accepted. 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Other summer fun

▪ May 27-June 2: King Master fishing tournament at Point Cadet Marina, East Biloxi.

▪ May 30-June 2: Jeepin The Coast

▪ June 1-2: 90th annual Blessing of the Fleet and Fais Do-Do at Point Cadet, Biloxi

▪ June 3-9: Mississippi Gulf Coast Billfish Classic at Point Cadet





▪ June 6-16: South Mississippi Summer Fair at Coast Coliseum, Biloxi, with two family nights this year with 50 percent off rides





▪ June 8: Red, White & Blueberry Fest at L&N Depot Plaza, Ocean Springs, with free vanilla ice-cream topped with blueberries or strawberries





▪ June 8-Aug. 7: Lunaro Cirque-style summer extravaganza at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, Biloxi.

▪ June 20: Taste, Rattle and Roll tasting and fundraising event for Gulfport Chamber at Island View Casino in Gulfport

▪ June 21-23: Scrapin’ The Coast at Coast Coliseum