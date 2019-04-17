Rare dolphin rescued from Biloxi beach is being treated in Gulfport A rough-toothed dolphin found stranded in Biloxi Friday morning is being treated for possible pneumonia at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A rough-toothed dolphin found stranded in Biloxi Friday morning is being treated for possible pneumonia at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport.

A “dolphin kill” is suspected in the St. Bernard Parish area.

Eleven dead dolphins have been found since last week, the parish government said on Facebook, and three sick dolphins have been spotted. Two of the eleven were found near the Mississippi River Gulf Outlet Canal to New Orleans and Lake of Two Trees.

St. Bernard Parish officials, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Louisiana Sea Grant and the Audubon Society are working together to investigate the dolphin deaths.

It is early in the investigation, but preliminary feedback from Wildlife and Fisheries suggests “area dolphins may be suffering from freshwater lesions as a result of the recent influx of freshwater associated with the opening of the Bonnet Carre Spillway,” according to the Facebook post.

The three sick dolphins are all suffering from symptoms of freshwater lesions.

Anyone who spots a sick or stranded dolphin in the Mississippi Sound should call 1-888-SOS-DOLPHIN (767-3657). In Louisiana, email John Lane at jlane@sbpg.net and include your contact information, date and location of sighting, pictures of the dolphin(s), and a description including mortality, size, color, etc.