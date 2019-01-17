Entertainment

Clydesdales are coming to parade in 2 Coast downtowns, officials say

By Mary Perez

January 17, 2019 03:00 PM

The Anheuser-Busch Clydesdales make their way up Porter St., during the Ocean Springs St. Patricks Day parade in 2011. The team of horses will return to the Coast in February on the way home from the Super Bowl..
The winning football team may be going to Disney World after the Super Bowl, but the Anheuser-Busch team of Clydesdales is coming to Biloxi and Ocean Springs on the way home from the Super Bowl.

The draft horses known for their impressive size and white-feathered hooves will be the first to officially clomp down the new Howard Avenue that isn’t yet open to the public.

The mini parade will start at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 6. The eight horses and their famous Dalmatian will start at Interstate 110 and continue down Howard Avenue and across the newly-restored street paved in bricks. The parade will turn south on Lameuse Street and stop in front of City Hall for photos with the public.

“The significance of Feb. 6 is that anytime you can get the Clydesdales, you get them,” Don Marie of Mitchell Distributing Co. told Biloxi. “They called us, and we said ‘yes.’”

Marie said he believes the last time the Clydesdales visited South Mississippi was during an air show at Keesler Air Force Base.

Ocean Springs parade

Chic Cody, events coordinator for Ocean Springs, said the Clydesdales will parade through his town Saturday, Feb. 10.

The event in Ocean Springs will run from 2-5 p.m., he said. The parade will start around 2:30 p.m. near the Ocean Springs Yacht Club and continue down Porter, Washington and Government streets.

The wagon will stop at each restaurant and bar along the way to deliver beer to them, Cody said.

The parade will end with a celebration at the Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Arts Center. Festival food will be available and people will be able to get photos of the horses, he said.

The Budweiser Clydesdales last paraded in the city’s 2011 St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

