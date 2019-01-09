Serial killer Samuel Little’s Jackson victim was transgender, investigators say

Convicted serial killer Samuel Little confessed to killing a 16-year-old male in Jackson, but investigators believe the victim was actually a transgender woman.

The case is one of several cases connected to Little in Mississippi. Five of those killings were on the Gulf Coast, the Sun Herald reported.

Little, in his late 70s, has provided details of about 90 killings he says he’s committed across the country in a span of about three decades.

The unsolved Jackson case from the early 1980s has been reopened by the Jackson Police Department, Sgt. Roderick Holmes said.

Previous reports have identified the victim as a 16-year-old male because that’s what serial killer Samuel Little said.

Pascagoula police Lt. Darren Versiga and investigator Joseph Bignell, who are working on solving a Gulf Coast cold case tied to a different confession by Little, confirmed to the Clarion Ledger that the victim was transgender. Holmes would not comment on the victim’s gender but did say the victim was a young-looking adult, not a juvenile.

“He was portraying himself as a woman,” Bignell said.

Holmes said investigators have identified the victim but would not release a name. Coast investigators have confirmed identities of other women believed to have been killed by Little.

Holmes said Jackson police are not publicly releasing information because it is an ongoing investigation.

Detectives are reviewing the existing information — including notes from Little’s confession and the old case file — and attempting to make contact with the Jackson victim’s family, Holmes said.

If investigators determine there’s enough evidence to show that there’s probable cause to believe Little killed this individual, an arrest warrant could be issued, Holmes said.

While Little is already locked up in prison, he could be charged with more crimes. If charges are filed, Holmes said, there’s no guarantee Little will come back to Mississippi to be tried.

Versiga and Bignell have interviewed Little twice about the killings in Mississippi and said it’s clear his victim was transgender.

Bignell said Little described picking the person up in Jackson and killing the victim on the side of the road, near an off ramp and a convenience store.

There is one other unidentified male victim that Little confessed to killing, according to the FBI. He was killed in 1971 or 1972 and possibly went by the name “Mary Ann” or “Marianne.”

Versiga said investigators believe Little had sexual relationships with both men and women throughout the course of his killing spree.

Another of Little’s victims has ties to Jackson. He confessed to killing an unidentified Jackson native who was living in Gulfport at the time. He described that victim as an attractive light skinned black woman in her early 30s.

Versiga believes he has matched a body to Little’s description, and is now searching for the victim’s name.