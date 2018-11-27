Suspected serial killer now says he’s responsible for deaths of 4 Coast women

Suspected serial killer Samuel Little has confessed to the cold case murders of two more Coast women, both of whom authorities say were strangled to death and their bodies dumped in different areas in Gulfport and Saucier, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said.
Little, 78, is already serving life in prison for the murders of three women in Los Angeles, California, but is providing additional details about as many as 90 killings across 19 states over three decades.
In his latest confession, Little told told Harrison County investigators he killed Alice Denise Taylor, 27, who was strangled and her body dumped under some tires on the side of road in Gulfport between Mississippi and Alabama avenues on Dec. 11, 1992.
Little also said he strangled to death Tracy Lynn Johnson, whose body was discovered Jan. 3, 1993, off of a dirt road used at the time as an illegal dump site across from the 21200 block of U.S. 49.
Witnesses, who referred to the women as best friends, placed them at the Flamingo Club on Alabama Avenue in North Gulfport on Dec. 7, 1992. A bartender reported seeing both women there between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. A boyfriend of Taylor’s last reported seeing her in the club’s parking lot between 9 and 10 p.m.
Little told investigators he killed the two women the same day in December 1992 after he picked them up at different times at the Flamingo Club.
An autopsy revealed Johnson had sex with someone, believed to be Little, before she was beaten and strangled.
Since Little’s arrest in the Los Angeles killings, authorities have linked him to as many as 90 murders from 1970 to 2005, according to the Los Angeles Times. Investigators say he mainly targeted prostitutes and drug addicts.
In Harrison County, Little earlier confessed to the killing of Julia Critchfield, who was strangled and her body dumped off a cliff into a dirt pit on the north end of Saucier, Peterson said. The 36-year-old was found about 8 to 10 feet below a cliff off U.S. 49 and Mississippi 67 on Jan. 22, 1978.
The Sun Herald published a story about the cold case in 2016. She was the mother of four children, and her killing stumped investigators for years.
Little also implicated himself in the 1983 murder of Melinda Lapree in Pascagoula.
Lapree was a prostitute living out of King William Motel on Live Oak Street at the time of her disappearance.
Witnesses said Lapree was last seen getting into Little’s car. He went by the name Sam McDowell at the time.
On Sept. 16, 1982, Lapree’s boyfriend reported her missing.
Her body was discovered on Oct. 4, 1982, by a man mowing a family cemetery on Oak Street and U.S. 90 in Gautier, Lapree’s clothes were missing and her body dumped in a ditch at the cemetery.
Other Southeast killings he’s confessed to include the killing of a Phenix City, Alabama, woman, according to a report from the Ledger-Enquirer newspaper.
As the investigation into Little’s alleged crimes continue, more charges are expected to be filed.
Comments