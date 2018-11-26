Another head-on crash kills one in Pearl River County, state trooper says

A second fatal head-on crash within four days in Pearl River County has killed one driver and critically injured the other driver, a state trooper says.
The crash, reported about 5:50 a.m. Monday, occurred in westbound lanes of Mississippi 43 near the weigh scales, Mississippi Highway Patrol Master Sgt. Chase Elkins said.
The name of the deceased has not been released.
The man who died was westbound in a 1993 Ford F-150 when the crash occurred, Elkins said.
Initial investigation shows a 2006 Dodge driven by a man from Bush, Louisiana, tried to turn left in front of the Ford when the vehicles crashed head-on, he said.
The driver of the Ford died at the scene.
The driver of the Dodge was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, Elkins said.
Neither of the drivers were wearing a seat belt, he said.
The crash remains under investigation.
Elkins said more information will be released when it becomes available.
Three drivers died in a series of head-on collisions on Interstate 59 on Thanksgiving morning. An Asheville, North Carolina, woman was driving north in a southbound lane on Thursday when she struck two other vehicles, killing herself and the other drivers, MHP has reported. Traffic was diverted to Lumberton during emergency response.
Those deaths were among five reported by state troopers on state and federal highways during the Thanksgiving holiday period. A total of 200 crashes were reported with 59 injured, with 25 crashes reported in the six southern counties, where 13 were injured.
SunHerald.com will update details on the latest crash when more information is available.
