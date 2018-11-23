Woman who caused fatal head-on crashes in MS was in the wrong lane, state trooper says

A North Carolina woman driving in the wrong direction on Interstate 59 died along with two other drivers in multiple head-on collisions on Thanksgiving Day, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Three of five other people traveling in a separate vehicle were injured in the series of southbound crashes near mile marker 39, MHP Capt. Johnny Poulos said.
The crash was reported about 10:25 a.m. near the Pearl River County-Lamar County line.
Initial investigation indicates Shelley E. Rose, 48, of Ashville, North Carolina, was northbound in a southbound lane while driving a 2018 Dodge Caravan, Poulos said.
The Dodge struck a southbound 2007 Saturn Ion driven by Jada J. Bright, 23, of Picayune, he said.
The Dodge then struck a southbound 2003 Nissan Altima driven by Evans Vincent, 45, of Albertville, Alabama.
Next, a southbound 2011 Honda CRV crashed into the Saturn and drove into woods and overturned, Poulos said.
Then a southbound 2007 Toyota Tundra drove through the crash area and collided with pieces of debris.
Rose, Bright and Vincent died at the scene, Poulos said.
The driver of the Toyota and two passengers were taken to Forrest General Hospital for treatment of injuries believed be minor. Two other passengers were in the Toyota.
Poulos said the investigation continues.
Robin Fitzgerald, 228-896-2307 ,
