Looking for scary or family-friendly Halloween events on the Coast? Here’s a full schedule.

Scary or not, here comes a weekend of Halloween fun on the Mississippi Coast.
For those who like to be scared, there are many events with all the horror they can handle. And for families and those who like fall festivals, the calendar through Halloween is filled with pumpkins, costumes and candy.
Here’s what’s happening:
To scare you silly
▪ “Rocky Horror Picture Show” at Hard Rock Casino Biloxi. Free. 877-877-6256 or 228-374-7625. 8 p.m. Thursday
▪ Taphouse of Terror fundraiser at The Cypress Taphouse, 6616 Rose Farm Road, Ocean Springs. Six rooms filled with blood and gore. $10. 228-233-0550. 8 p.m.-midnight Friday
▪ Here Come the Mummies to Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, Biloxi. Tickets start at $19.95. 888-566-7469 or 228-386-7111. 8 p.m. Friday
▪ House of Payne Haunted House, D’Iberville Sports Complex, Brodie Road. Presented by D’Iberville police and fire departments. Admission is one non-perishable canned food. 6-10 p.m. Friday, Tuesday, Wednesday
▪ Seward Farm Maze, 10836 Tanner Williams Road, Lucedale. Trick-or-Treat with Character Day from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., then Haunt Night. Corn maze, Field of Fright, funny farm golf, slide, corn cannon, hay rides, cow train, pony rides, pig races, farm animals, playground. Cash only and various admission packages. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday
▪ Chills & Thrills Halloween at the Fairgrounds. Everything is free. Haunted house. Costume carnival on Tuesday for ages 0-12. Trunk-or-Treat on Wednesday. Free refreshments. Monday-Wednesday
▪ “Rocky Horror Picture Show” Movie Madness Experience and costume contest at Biloxi Little Theatre at 220 Lee St., Biloxi. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults 18 and up only. $5 prop kits sold at theater. 228-432-8543. 9 p.m. Halloween
Fall festivals and family fun
Thursday
▪ Trunk or Treat at Pearlington Public Library, 6096 First Ave. Refreshments. 228-533-0755. 6-8 p.m.
▪ Halloween Spectacular at Biloxi Civic Center, 578 Howard Ave. Free event for senior citizens with stage performances, vendor booths, music, dancing, door prizes. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
▪Krebs Cemetery Tour with the theme of “Boats, Trains and Planes” at the LaPointe-Krebs Cemetery, 4602 Fort St. Pascagoula. Re-enactors will tell the stories of how industry shaped South Mississippi. Tours of LaPointe-Krebs Home and Museum. 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Friday-Sunday
▪ Southern Promiseland Corn Maze, 1212 Raygan Lane, Kiln. Ten-acre corn maze, hayride to pumpkin patch, corn cannon, farm animal viewing, cow train, play area. Cash only. $8 for ages 12 and up, $7 for ages 3-11, free for kids 2 and under with paying adult. 228-255-4866. Friday 6-9 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Sunday 1-4 p.m.
Friday
▪ Halloween Open House at Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Hwy. 57. Free admission. Costume contest, games, crafts, face painting, treats. Scary StoryWalk in the library forest after dark. 3-5 p.m.
▪ Boo! Kid Paint Night. Twisted Canvas, 6190 Beatline Road, Long Beach. $20. Wear your costumes for a night of painting and Halloween fun. 228-596-9332. 5-7 p.m.
▪ Halloween Party Moonlight Groove Cruise with Margaritaville Resort and Ship Island Excursions, 195 Beach Road, Biloxi. Ride aboard the Capt Pete along the Biloxi shoreline. DJ entertainment, dancing, costume contests, prizes. $25. 228-864-1014. 7-9 p.m.
▪ Cedar Rest Cemetery Tour. Hancock County Historical Society members dress in period costume and portray citizens buried at Cedar Rest, 200 S. Second St., Bay St. Louis. Tour is free, but donations are appreciated. Refreshments served at Kate Lobrano House, 108 Cue St. 228-467-4090. 5-7:30 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday
▪ Pumpkin Patch & Maze at the Williams Family Farms, 98 B&W Road, Wiggins. U Pick Pumpkin Patch, 4-acre maze, playground, hayride, corn box, cow train. Saturday night outdoor movie and flashlight maze. $9 per person ages 3 and up, free for ages 2 and under. 601-528-0459. Saturday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and 7-10 p.m. Sunday 1-5 p.m.
Saturday
▪ Saturday Arts & Crafts: Friendly Frankenstein at Woolmarket Public Library, 13034 Kayleigh Cove, Biloxi. Free. 228-354-9464. 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
▪ Gulfport’s Boo Bash at Gulfport Sportsplex Soccer Fields, 17200 16th St. Free family event with 35 game stations, handouts, snacks and refreshments, face painting. 4-8 p.m.
▪ Halloween Family Fun Fest at Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St. Free. Costume contest, stories, crafts, games, refreshments. 228-769-3060. 2 p.m.
▪ Halloween Pot Luck Dinner Dance at Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. $25 for dinner, $10 for dance. 228-324-3730. 6:30-10 p.m.
▪ Running Scared 5K & Halloween Hustle Fun Run at Harper McCaughan Town Green, 301 Jeff Davis Ave., Long Beach. $20. 228-297-6166. 5K at 8 a.m. Fun Run at 9 a.m.
▪ “Labyrinth” Movie at Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $5. Popcorn and concessions available. 228-818-2878. 8:30-10:30 p.m.
▪ Boo at Bellingrath Gardens, 12401 Bellingrath Gardens Road, Mobile. Gardens will be filled with spooky and fun inflatables. Treats and trinkets, entertainment, food trucks. 251-973-2217. 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
▪ Fishbone Alley Monster Mash between 26th & 27th Avenue and 13th & 14th Street, Gulfport. Costume contest fundraiser for Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum. 228-284-5731. 2 p.m.
Sunday
▪ Halloween Fun Festival at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. Trick-or-treating at Kids Street, games, face painting. 228-897-6039. Members free, non-members $6. Noon-3 p.m.
▪ Annual Fall Festival at Handsboro Baptist Church, 1421 E. Pass Road, Gulfport. Free family event with hot dogs, pony rides, games and candy. 228-896-3796. 3-6 p.m.
Monday
▪ Boo on the Rue at Rue Magnolia, downtown Biloxi. Costume contest, chili cook-off, vendors. 228-435-6149. 5:30-7:30 p.m.
▪ Storytime: Halloween Celebration at Woolmarket Public Library, 13034 Kayleigh Cove, Biloxi. Free. 228-354-9464. 10:30 a.m.
Tuesday
▪ Biloxi Cemetery Tour featuring those who made great contributions to seven historic church congregations in the city. Self-guided tours with 10 re-enactments and 15 characters. 5-7 p.m.
▪ Storytime: Halloween! at West Biloxi Library, 2047 Pass Road. Free. 228-388-1633. 10-11 a.m.
▪ Trunk or Treat at Gautier Public Library, 2100 Library Lane. Free. 3-5 p.m.
▪ Scary Science Cafe for Teens at Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. Dr. John Cork, a professor in the LSU Department of Cell Biology and Anatomy, gives a brief history of anatomy and dissection and then explores the human skeleton and brain. For ages of 12-18 in costume. Registration: 228-875-1193. 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.
Halloween
▪ Children’s Community Halloween Party at American Legion — Joe Graham Post 119, 12320 Ashley Dr., Gulfport. Free. For ages 12 and under accompanied by adult. Food, games, candy. 228-206-3201. 4-7 p.m.
▪ Trick or Treat Down the Street in downtown Ocean Springs, where business owners pass out candy. Also a Witches Ride bicycle ride through downtown. 228-875-4424. Witches ride 5 p.m. Trick or treat 6-8 p.m.
▪ Trick or Treat at Edgewater Mall, 2600 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Merchants hand out candy. 228-388-3424. 5-7 p.m.
▪ Trunk or Treat at Bobby Eleuterius Sports Complex, 4540 Brodie Road, D’Iberville, plus House of Payne haunted house. 5:30-7:30 p.m.
▪ Kroctober Fest at Salvation Army Kroc Center, 575 Division St., Biloxi. Free evening of games, candy, costume contest, bingo. Food will be available for purchase. No adult masks. Kid friendly costumes. 228-207-1218. 5:30-8 p.m.
▪ Witches Ride and Trick or Treat Down the Street in downtown Ocean Springs, where business owners pass out candy. Also a Witches Ride bicycle ride through downtown. 228-875-4424. Witches ride 5 p.m. Trick or treat 6-8 p.m.
▪ St. Stephen Park’s Trunk or Treat at St. Stephen Park, 25242 Cuevas Delisle Road, Pass Christian. Free family fun with trunk or treat. To decorate a trunk and pass out candy call Eleanor at 228-342-2357. 6-9 p.m.
▪ Day of the Dead Move Night at Ina Thompson Moss Point Library, 4119 Bellview St. Children and families are invited to enjoy a film based on the Disney feature film about a guitar-playing little boy. Popcorn and refreshments. 228-475-7462. 5 p.m.
Daily while pumpkins last
▪ Church of the Redeemer Pumpkin Patch already had goblins strike and steal pumpkins. Get them while they last at 1904 Popp’s Ferry Road. Biloxi. 228-594-2100.
Want to add an event to this list? Email mynews@sunherald.com with the information.
