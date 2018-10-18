Want some history with your Halloween? Here’s a list of Coast cemetery tours

With Halloween approaching, this is a perfect time to explore some of the Coast’s famous resting places and learn about people who contributed to the area’s heritage. Be prepared to also hear a mystery or two and have some hair-raising fun.

In the spirit of historical — and hysterical — celebrations, get out and enjoy one of these tours:

Sixth annual Historic Griffin Cemetery Tour, Moss Point

Saturday, Oct. 20. Tour times: 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and possibly 2 p.m.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Hosted by the Jackson County Historical and Genealogical Society, this year’s guided, walking tour features the oldest cemetery in Moss Point, which is at the west end of Dantzler Street (from either Interstate 10 or U.S. 90, look for direction signs). Committee members dressed in period attire bring life to early ancestry buried in the First Addition of Griffin Cemetery. Most of the tour guides are descendants of early Moss Point families. Upon arrival, please check in with a greeter. Golf carts are available for those who need assistance.

Free parking and free admission, but donations are accepted.

Details: 228-218-5239.

12th annual Old Biloxi Cemetery Tour

Sunday, Oct. 21, from 2 to 4 p.m.; and Tuesday, Oct. 23, from 5-7 p.m.

“Biloxi Praise” is the theme of this year’s award-winning tour, featuring those who made great contributions to seven historic church congregations in the city. For both dates, the self-guided tour is the same continuously performed event, so attendees may arrive anytime and witness all 10 re-enactments with 15 characters. The tour will showcase history-based re-enactments at graveside.

Historic congregations set for portrayal: Cathedral of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, Seashore United Methodist Assembly, Congregation Beth Israel, First Baptist Church of Biloxi, Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, Fist Missionary Baptist Church and Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

The Old Biloxi Cemetery is at 1166 Irish Hill Drive. Walking entrances to the tour can be accessed from the U.S. 90 gate or from Irish Hill. Parking at the adjacent Elks Lodge is highly encouraged. Refreshments will be provided.

The tour is free, but donations are welcome. The tour is produced each year by Preserve Biloxi, a group that includes the city of Biloxi, Biloxi Bay Area Chamber, Biloxi Main Street, Biloxi Public Schools, the Genealogy and Local History Department of the Biloxi Public Library, and the University of Southern Mississippi History Department, Gulf Coast campus.

Details: Biloxi Main Street Office at 228-435-6339.

Krebs Cemetery Tour, Pascagoula

Thursday, Oct. 25, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

“Boats, Trains and Planes” is this year’s theme for the LaPointe-Krebs Cemetery Tour. Re-enactors will tell the stories of how these industries shaped South Mississippi. Guests are invited to tour the LaPointe-Krebs Home and Museum.

The LaPointe-Krebs home is at 4602 Fort St.

Cedar Rest Cemetery Tour, Bay St. Louis

Friday, Oct. 26, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tours run every 10 minutes and each tour lasts about 45 minutes.

For the annual tour, the Hancock County Historical Society members dress in period costume and portray citizens buried at Cedar Rest, 200 S. Second St., Bay St. Louis.

The tour is free, but donations are appreciated. Refreshments will be served at the Kate Lobrano House, 108 Cue St., during the tour times.

Details: 228-467-4090.

Live Oak Cemetery Tour, Pass Christian

Friday and Saturday, Nov. 9-10, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tours begin every 10 minutes, and will last about 1 hour, 15 minutes.

Take a historically entertaining stroll through the colorful past of Pass Christian. Experience the majestic oaks and ornate headstone architecture while embracing local history being retold through the captivating lives of several residents buried along the route. The tours are led by Pass Christian Middle and High School students who regale the audience with interesting facts about days of old.

Some of the highlights are the jazz funeral procession of Capt. John Handy, the fateful duel between Michael Cuddy and R.W. Estlin, a roarin’ good time at the Pass Christian Hotel, along with a tragic, heartfelt military scene.

Admission is $2. Children 10 and younger are admitted free. This event is organized by PCMS gifted class teacher Lori Fisher.

The cemetery is at 125 Church St. Parking is available at the middle school or Trinity Episcopal Church, which will be open for refreshments.

Details: Lori at lfisher@pc.k12.ms.us