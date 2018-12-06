Coast casino’s employee dining hall gets C rating from health department

A Coast casino’s employee dining room has been cited for critical violations during recent inspections, reports by the Mississippi State Department of Health show.
The employee dining area at Hard Rock Casino Biloxi is the only food provider in South Mississippi to receive critical violations during health department inspections in the past two weeks.
Many casinos have dining halls for employees that are separate from the public restaurants for customers.
Here’s what the report says:
Hard Rock - Employee Dining, 777 Beach Blvd., Biloxi: On Dec. 4, was not in compliance with adequate hand washing facilities supplied/accessible; food contact surface cleaned/sanitized; and proper cold holding temperatures. The temperature violation was corrected during the inspection. The dining hall received a C on May 4 for a repeat violation involving hand washing facilities and a food contact issue, and a B in a re-inspection on May 24.
Restaurants and other food venues receive an A if they pass a state inspection, and a B if violations are corrected during the inspection. A score of C is given for critical violations. Food service providers also are required to post their latest inspection report where the public can see the current rating.
Three Coast businesses received critical violations during inspections on Nov. 20 — Panda Palace Buffet, 15200 Crossroads Pkwy, Gulfport; Starbucks 2404 Pass Road, Biloxi, and Subway #5896, 2727 U.S. 90, Gautier.
All three have since received a B in a followup inspection.
You can file a complaint about a restaurant or other food service provider by contacting your county health department or emailing food@msdh.ms.gov.
You can check out individual venues’ inspections online at msdh.ms.gov.
Robin Fitzgerald, 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
