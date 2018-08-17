Picayune eatery cited during state restaurant inspections

One South Mississippi restaurant has received a C rating during recent inspections by the Mississippi State Department of Health.
The inspection is one of 102 performed Aug. 8-15 at food service venues in the six southernmost counties — Harrison, Jackson, Hancock, Pearl River, Stone and George counties. It’s one of eight food services statewide to receive critical violations during that period.
Facilities that serve food are rated A if they pass the Health Department inspection, B if violations are corrected during the inspection and C if the violations are critical. Restaurant management must display the most recent report where customers can see the rating.
Here is the South Mississippi eatery that received a C rating from Aug. 8-15:
OM Picayune Oil Inc., 24961 Mississippi 63, Picayune: On Aug. 15, the deli did not meet standards of having a certified manager present and keeping food separated and protected from contamination. The food separation problem was corrected during the inspection. It’s last inspection was March 15 after the health department received an unspecified complaint. Nonetheless, the deli received an A at that time. The deli also received an A during inspections Feb. 8, 2018, and Aug. 11, 2017.
It is the region’s third food business this month to be cited for lack of a certified manager on duty.
State codes require food establishments have a certified manager present at all hours of operation. Certification consists of eight hours of training, repeated every five years.
A deli at a Southaven store also received a C rating in the past week for not having a certified manager. Bull Market Express #2, 1325 Church Rd., also did not comply with standards for food separated and protected and food contact surface cleaned/sanitized, reports show.
To file a complaint about food service issues at a specific place, visit your county health department or email food@msdh.ms.gov with details.
