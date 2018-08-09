Critical violations reported at 3 South Mississippi food venues

Three South Mississippi food venues have received critical violations in restaurant inspections by the Mississippi State Department of Health, with two not having a certified manager present.
Online reports from July 28 to Aug. 8 identify the businesses as Auntie Anne’s Pretzels at Edgewater Mall in Biloxi, ICA Latin Sports Bar & Grill in Pascagoula, and B & K Quick Stop in Picayune.
Environmentalists inspected 510 restaurants and other food services statewide during that period, including 150 in the six southern counties. The three venues are the only ones to receive critical violations.
Health department workers use a scoring system that gives an A for compliance with state regulations and a B for most critical violations that are corrected during an inspection.
A score of C is given for critical violations that need to be corrected. A business has 10 days to correct a problem before a re-inspection.
Here are the food venues to receive a C rating in the past two weeks:
Auntie Anne’s Pretzels, 2600 Beach Boulevard #88 (U.S. 90), Biloxi: On Aug. 7, Auntie Anne’s had repeat violations of these standards: proper eating, tasting, drinking or tobacco use; and food contact surface cleaned/sanitized. The violations were corrected during the inspection. It’s Auntie Anne’s first C rating since July 31, 2017, and its only C rating since inspections there began in February 2008.
ICA Latin Sports Bar & Grill, 3011 Ingalls Ave., Pascagoula: On Aug. 3, the venue was not in compliance with having a certified manager. Latin Sports, at the corner of Ingalls and Eden Street, was in compliance with all other requirements observed. It’s the venue’s first C rating since inspections there began in July 2013.
B & K Quick Stop, 1101 U.S. 11 South, Picayune: On Aug. 3, B & K did not have a certified manager on duty. B & K, near Carroll Street, also did not have proper hot holding temperatures, and had not posted its last inspection was not posted. the latter two violations were corrected during the inspection. It’s the venue’s first C rating since inspections began there in April 2008.
State food codes require a person in charge of a food establishment must be certified manager and present at all hours. Certification involves eight hours of training. Certification must be renewed every five years. The MSDH will not issue a permit for a new food venue until it has a certified manager. Those who violate the requirement must correct it.
Another C violation
One inspection report from July 20 - July 27 had not been filed on the MSDH website when the Sun Herald published its latest story on July 31:
New Panda Palace Buffet, 3920 Promenade Parkway, D’Iberville: Received a C score July 24 for violating these codes: proper eating, tasting, drinking or tobacco use; adequate hand washing facilities/supplied/accessible; food separated and protected; and toxic substance properly identified/stored used. The violations were corrected on site. The buffet received a B score on July 30; a food contact surface was not cleaned/sanitized, but the problem was corrected.
Updates on C violations in July
Dairy Queen, 2421 Denney Ave. (U.S. 90), Pascagoula: Received a B rating on July 21. A proper cold holding temperature violation at latest inspection was corrected. The C rating on July 11 involved a violation of hot and cold water available/adequate pressure, proper reheating procedures for hot foods, proper cooling time and temperatures and proper cold holding temperatures. That inspection was based on a complaint from an unspecified source.
Krystal, 12045 U.S. 49, Gulfport: Received a B on July 18 after a repeat violation of hand-washing standards, and violations involving toxic substances and failing to post its last permit in a July 10 inspection.
Laxmi of Lucedale, 1286 Beaver Dam Road, Lucedale: Received a B rating on July 12 after receiving a C rating on July 2. It had been cited for not having hold and cold available/adequate pressure.
Panda Palace, 15200 Crossroads Parkway, Gulfport: Received a B on Aug. 7 in a follow-up inspection to a C rating on July 26, when violations based on two customer complaints confirmed the presence of roaches. The roach problem has been corrected. The buffet did not have food separated and protected and did not have proper cold holding temperatures; those violations were corrected on site.
Orchid Indian Restaurant, 162 Tegarden Road, Gulfport: Received a B on July 20 after receiving a C rating July 19 over violations including an apparent problem with flies. Also, was found to be in compliance with a violation involving a food contact surface.
To file a complaint about food service at a specific place, visit your county health department or email food@msdh.ms.gov with details.
