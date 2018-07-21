Insects, rodents or animals found at Coast restaurant, inspection shows

A full-service restaurant in Gulfport has received a critical violation for having insects, rodents or animals, according to a state health department report.
The inspection is one of 145 performed in Harrison, Hancock, Jackson, Pearl River, Stone and George counties since July 12, according to the Mississippi Department of Health.
Orchid Indian Restaurant, an authentic Indian restaurant in Gulfport, was cited Thursday for a state food-code violation that could lead to illness and health risks.
The violations were resolved overnight, according to a re-inspection report filed Friday by the Mississippi State Department of Health.
Environmentalists use a scoring system that gives an A score to food service providers in compliance with state regulations. They give a B to providers if any critical violations found are corrected during an inspection.
A score of C is given for critical violations that are not corrected during that inspection. Restaurants that receive a C must correct critical violations within 10 days. If the violations are not corrected in a re-inspection, the health department suspends the venue’s operating permit.
Food service providers are required to post their latest permits where customers can see them. Not posting the latest permit is a violation.
Here is why a South Mississippi restaurant has received a C since July 11:
Orchid Indian Restaurant, 162 Tegarden Rd., Gulfport: On Thursday, violated a practice by having insects, rodents or animals present. State reports do not give details. The restaurant also was in violation of a contamination guideline — a food contact surface was not cleaned or sanitized, but it was corrected during the inspection. The restaurant received a B rating in a re-inspection Friday after being found in compliance. The restaurant has had two other C ratings since May 15, 2015, when one of four critical violations also included a problem with insects, rodents or animals.
A restaurant with a violation that represents an immediate public health threat can be shut down immediately by the inspector, the MDH says. A critical violation is not necessarily an immediate public health threat, but one that could lead to food contamination, illness or other health risks.
MDH environmentalists have held 650 inspections statewide since July 12.
A total of 997 inspections performed statewide this month include 232 in South Mississippi.
Environmentalists have inspected full-service and fast-food restaurants; delis; daycare facilities; caterers; doughnut and coffee shops; snowball stands; seafood markets, summer feeding programs for children and cafeterias in hospitals and nursing homes.
Robin Fitzgerald, 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments