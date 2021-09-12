How has the COVID pandemic affected children on the MS Coast? Join us for a live Q&A

Most Coast students have been back in-person learning for about a month, the same month that the delta variant of COVID-19 has surged across South Mississippi.

We know you still have questions.

This fourth wave of COVID is characterized by rapid transmission, especially in children, which has left over 18,800 students quarantined statewide during August, the pivotal back-to-school period. And while the age bracket for vaccine eligibility now includes those 12 and older and most schools districts on the Coast now require masks, questions about pediatric COVID and pandemic mitigation in schools continue to linger.

Join the Sun Herald on Wednesday, Sep. 15, at 4 p.m. CT for a live virtual event with experts on what the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic means for you and your family and ask your questions about the impacts it has on children.

The Sun Herald’s Isabella Murray is going to talk with Medical Director Dr. Tyler Sexton, a Singing River Health System pediatrics physician who has worked with many COVID cases in children over the course of the pandemic.

Dr. Tyler Sexton, Pediatric Hospitalist at Singing River Health System

Pediatric Hospitalist, Singing River Health System

Dr. Tyler Sexton is the Medical Director of Singing River Pediatrics. Dr. Sexton earned his medical degree from the University of Sint Eustatius School of Medicine specializing in pediatrics and hyperbaric medicine. He completed his pediatric residency at the University of South Alabama. Since 2003, Dr. Sexton has been an international motivational speaker. Dr. Sexton has spoken hundreds of times raising awareness about overcoming adversity for the disabled. Dr. Sexton focuses on adult and pediatric wound care and serves as Chair of Pediatrics and Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine.

Isabella Murray

Moderated by Isabella Murray. Read her stories here.

This article and live event is supported by the Journalism and Public Information Fund, a fund of the Gulf Coast Community Foundation.