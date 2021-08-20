Some Mississippians can schedule a 3rd vaccine dose starting Monday. What to know

Those whose immune systems are compromised by cancer, who have had a transplant or are otherwise immunocompromised now qualify to get a third shot of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine in Mississippi to protect them against COVID-19.

Mississippi’s health department reported Aug. 18 that 12,372 third doses already have been administered in the state.

The Food and Drug Administration said on Aug. 12 that those who are fully vaccinated but not immunocompromised don’t need an additional dose of vaccine right now. But that could change as more breakthrough cases of COVID-19 are reported among those who have been vaccinated.

If Mississippi gets clearance from the FDA that anyone can get a third dose, “We’re going to make it happen,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said.

Who can get a shot and where?

The health department’s online vaccine scheduler will go live on Monday, Aug. 23, and county health departments throughout the state will start administering third doses.

Guidance from the health department says people with moderate to severe immune conditions should consider a third dose:

Severe immune compromise

Active or recent treatment for cancer

Recipient of an organ transplant or recent stem cell transplant

Severe primary immunodeficiency

Advanced or untreated HIV

Chronic renal disease

Why consider a third dose?

“The overwhelming majority of cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Mississippi are among those who are unvaccinated,” Byers said in a letter to doctors and other health care providers on July 23 to address a third dose of vaccine.

As the transmission of the coronavirus has increased in Mississippi, he said, more people who have had the vaccine are getting COVID.

Most of the breakthrough deaths are among those age 65 and older, he said, and most of them were immunocompromised or a history of kidney disease or other underlying health factor.