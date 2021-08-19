Mississippi’s U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker tests positive for COVID-19

Add U.S. Senator Roger Wicker to the long list of Mississippi residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Senator Wicker tested positive this morning for the COVID-19 virus after immediately seeking a test due to mild symptoms,” Phillip Waller, Wicker’s communications director, said in a statement Thursday.

Wicker’s diagnosis comes after the Republican senator was fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The 70-year-old is being treated by his physician, who is based in Tupelo.

“He is isolating, and everyone with whom Senator Wicker has come in close contact recently has been notified,” the statement said.

In early July, before cases began to spike again, Wicker called for an end to masks being required on airplanes.

“Although the pandemic is subsiding and masks are no longer required in most settings, those who wish to board a plane or a train are still being forced to wear masks — even if they are fully vaccinated,” Wicker said in a directive posted on July 5.

“This nationwide policy is totally unnecessary given the positive trends we are seeing,” he said.

In October, Delta Airlines investigated after a passenger took three photographs of Wicker had his mask under his chin rather than over his face on a flight.

Delta Airlines said in a statement to the Sun Herald, “We have concluded the investigation and found that Sen. Wicker did comply with the flight attendants when he was asked to wear his mask properly.”

Thursday’s statement from his press secretary didn’t say if Wicker was exposed to COVID-19 in Mississippi or elsewhere.

Dr. Paul Byers, state epidemiologist, said Mississippi is seeing more vaccine breakthrough cases but few deaths among those who are fully vaccinated. The vaccines also have meant a much lower death rate than the previous wave, Byers has said, and they are keeping more people out of hospitals.

The health department is recommending those who may have compromised immune systems, which might result in decreased immune response from the vaccination, should talk to their doctors about a third dose of the vaccine. The state’s online scheduler for a third dose is expected to go live this weekend and officially open Aug. 23 at https://msdh.ms.gov/

Singing River Health System reported this week that 95% of the people in its three hospitals with the coronavirus are unvaccinated. Of those, the average age is 53, and the average ago of those who are vaccinated is 76.