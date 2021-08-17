Can people with diabetes get a third COVID shot? Here’s what CDC guidance says

A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. AP

People with weakened immune systems are now eligible to receive a third dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines to boost their protection against COVID-19.

The green light was based on several studies that showed some immunocompromised people may not develop as robust antibody responses to the vaccines — or any at all.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted a list of conditions on its website that could make someone eligible for the additional dose, including those who’ve received an organ or stem cell transplant, people with advanced or untreated HIV, and those receiving active treatment for tumors or blood cancers. The agency notes there are more conditions that may qualify someone for a third shot that aren’t specifically listed.

But the blurry guidance has left many Americans with other high-risk health conditions hanging, such as the 122 million with prediabetes and diabetes. Meanwhile the agency says people with type 1 or type 2 diabetes are more likely to get severely sick from COVID-19.

A CDC spokesperson told McClatchy News in an email that people with diabetes who also have one of its listed immunocompromising conditions “should consider getting an additional dose.” The agency did not explain why people with diabetes are not yet eligible to receive a third dose.

A day before the agency approved third doses for the immunocompromised, the American Diabetes Association, together with 14 other health organizations and medical societies, sent a letter to the CDC asking them to “consider the health risks people with diabetes are facing with COVID-19,” noting the group has made up about 40% of all COVID-19 deaths.

The association said Americans with diabetes are hospitalized six times more often and are 12 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than those without the condition. Diabetes is also the most commonly reported medical condition among U.S. coronavirus patients, with 10% of them dying of the disease within seven days of hospitalization.

Viral infections in general are also known to increase inflammation in people with diabetes, which could contribute to more serious complications for those battling COVID-19.

“There are two issues here. First, you must consider the population of patients who are most at risk from contracting the COVID-19 virus. Thus far, this has been the focus of the CDC and the [U.S. Food and Drug Administration],” Dr. Robert Gabbay, chief scientific and medical officer for the ADA, said in a statement. “However, we would encourage the agencies to ensure that we’re making available additional protections for those patients who we know suffer the worst outcomes from COVID-19. This includes Americans with diabetes, who would benefit tremendously from protections offered by additional COVID-19 doses.”

Initial clinical trials showed two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines were both safe and effective among people with diabetes, while those with other immunocompromising conditions were largely left out.

Research conducted since then has shown that those with blood cancers or who have received organ transplants are the least likely to respond to COVID-19 vaccines.

The CDC is expected to discuss booster shots for all Americans soon. The Biden administration is also expected to announce sometime this week that most Americans will eventually need coronavirus booster shots, according to The Washington Post.