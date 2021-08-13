‘She never made it out.’ COVID is killing unborn babies and pregnant moms on the Coast.

Two pregnant women are among this week’s death toll from COVID-19 in Mississippi, State Health Officer Dr. Dobbs told a group of Coast business leaders via Zoom on Thursday morning.

Of the 36 people added Monday to the state’s total — now nearing 8,000 dead — 11 of them were under age 50, three of them previously healthy and in their 20s, and two pregnant.

“If those people had been vaccinated, they would not be dead,” Dobbs told around 300 members of the Gulf Coast Business Council and chambers of commerce. “Let me be very clear, they would be alive ... this is the unavoidable truth of what we’re looking at.”

That prompted two hospital CEOs to share tragic stories of pregnant women and babies they knew had died recently of the coronavirus.

Singing River Health System CEO Lee Bond, Memorial Hospital at Gulfport CEO Kent Nicaud and Ochsner Health System CEO Wilson Thomas all spoke at the meeting to convey the same message: Our hospitals are overwhelmed, health care workers are exhausted, and more people need to get vaccinated quickly.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Bond said all three of his hospitals on Sunday had pregnant women in intensive care units.

In one, a woman 34 weeks pregnant lost her baby because of the virus.

In another, a 27-year-old with the virus was not able to see her baby after being born.

“We allowed her to FaceTime with her baby, and she made it out to the floor, out of the ICU, but yesterday we had to put her back on the vent(ilator).

“And I don’t know if she’ll ever get to see her baby or not.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

In another hospital was a success story. A woman under 30 had a baby at 34 weeks and was in the ICU, “but she’s actually gonna make it.”

Pausing between each word, he said, “It is real.”

Baby left without parents

The Ochsner CEO shared a story of a Mississippi family treated where his wife works as a nurse, not at any of the three Coast health systems.

A 32-year-old pregnant mom with very few health conditions came into the emergency room at 32 weeks.

“She never made it out,” he said.

The baby was delivered via C-section and sent to a Birmingham, Alabama, hospital where the baby is “doing fine.”

But both parents died of COVID, leaving the state to take custody of the newborn.

“And I don’t know how much worse it can get than that,” Thomas said.

Sharing stories like those are vital to help people understand the need to get vaccinated, Dobbs said.

“I think it’s so important for us to hear these stories because it makes it real.”

Infertility myth

Dobbs also explained to the Coast business leaders how misinformation has spread, especially among young people who are afraid vaccines could cause infertility.

“That is made-up internet nonsense,” Dobbs said.

“COVID vaccines do not adversely affect female or male reproductive health.”

What does negatively affect fertility is catching the coronavirus.

“The COVID virus itself will invade your testicles and drop your sperm count.

“We know that COVID itself puts pregnant women at risk not only by killing them, but even if you’ve had COVID before, it markedly increases your risk of preeclampsia, which means that you may not be able to carry the baby to delivery and it puts your life at risk.”

In every instance, it’s safer to get the vaccine instead of the virus, Dobbs has said.

But by the time someone ends up in the hospital, it’s too late.

“Unfortunately, I think we’re seeing, it’s very difficult to convince anyone until it’s too late to get the vaccine,” Thomas said.