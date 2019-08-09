Greenhouse on Porter plans new location in downtown Biloxi

Strangers open up a coffee shop greenhouse in Ocean Springs An unlikely pairing leads to a trendy, hip spot for coffee and biscuits: The Greenhouse on Porter Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An unlikely pairing leads to a trendy, hip spot for coffee and biscuits: The Greenhouse on Porter

The Greenhouse on Porter in Ocean Springs is opening a second location on Biloxi’s newly renovated Howard Avenue, the business announced Thursday on social media.

The new restaurant will be at the former Subway space on the corner of Howard Avenue and G E Ohr Street.

“It’s just time for us to grow,” co-owner Jesse Zenor told the Sun Herald. “Some friends came to us who bought the building and asked if we wanted to move there and it just seems kind of perfect.”

She said the new two-way, brick-paved Howard Avenue formerly known as Vieux Marche that opened in May was also a draw.

“They’re making the downtown look more pedestrian-friendly which will only encourage more businesses,” she said. “It’s one of the reasons we came down is it just looks like it’s ready to pop.”

She said the business is outgrowing the tiny former greenhouse that she and Kait Sukiennik opened as a coffee shop and multipurpose arts space in 2015.

“We started thinking it would just be this little place that we had fun and our friends visited, and it turned into this place that was supported so well by the community,” she said.

Greenhouse on Porter hosts regular outdoor concerts in the green space next to the building, and also has hosted yoga sessions, artist receptions and workshops, drum circles, bingo, book clubs and poetry nights.

But the coffee shop is probably most well-known for its giant biscuits with sweet and savory fillings, and its annual Biscuit Tournament, which is now accepting recipe submissions until Aug. 11.

Zenor said the new location will start out as just a restaurant with a bigger lunch menu.

Their food offerings have been limited since the greenhouse doesn’t have an actual kitchen, so they’re looking forward to experimenting.

“We’re gonna start out with our regular menu then quickly add soups, sandwiches and salads and then start building from there,” she said.

Zenor said they hope to be open by early October, as there’s not much work that needs to be done to the space. They also will start hiring in a few weeks, and an application is available on their website, http://biscuitsprings.com.

Zenor said she and Sukiennik are excited to be a part of the future of downtown Biloxi, something they never thought would happen when they first started brainstorming projects for the greenhouse.

“I don’t think we ever planned to have success like this.”