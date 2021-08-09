MS reports nearly 7,000 new COVID cases, dozens of deaths. ‘The worst is yet to come.’

It was a weekend of sickness and death in Mississippi, as 6,912 residents tested positive for COVID-19 and 28 more people were reported to have died from the coronavirus.

That three-day total is up from 4,991 a week ago on Monday, Aug. 2 ,and 332 two months ago on June 7.

Across South Mississippi, 1,853 people tested positive over the weekend, and six more deaths were reported.

Thirteen deaths occurred between July 29 and August 6, and 15 deaths were identified from death certificate reports between Jan. 29 and Aug. 2, the Health Department said.

“We are rapidly depleting valuable hospital resources. The worst is yet to come,” Dr. Thomas Dobbs, state health officer, said on Twitter.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Please — get vaccinated,” he said.

In MS - 97% of all new cases are in the unvaccinated.



There is a spill over effect on hospitalizations and deaths for a minority of the vaccinated who are primarily older or have weakened immune systems. pic.twitter.com/7DLdzcJZuC — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) August 8, 2021

He also posted a graphic that shows 97% of those who test positive in the state have not been vaccinated, 89% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated and 85% of the deaths are unvaccinated.

“Vast majority of cases in unvaccinated — with spill over effects to some vaccinated individuals (primarily older or with weak immune systems),” he said.

Those who get COVID should ask their doctor about monoclonal antibody treatment, he said, which can help COVID patients avoid severe side effects, hospitalizations and death.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Related stories from Biloxi Sun Herald coronavirus How to slow the spread of the Delta variant August 06, 2021 2:04 PM