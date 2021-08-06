More vaccine sites open on MS Coast as health dept. reports thousands of new COVID cases

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,094 new cases of COVID-19 Friday morning, signifying another day of a surge in cases since the Delta variant started spreading across the state.

The health department reported 8 new deaths statewide and 52 outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

Mississippi, with one of lowest vaccination rates in the nation, now has a total of 358,149 COVID cases and 7,621 deaths. In Mississippi, a little over 33% of residents are fully vaccinated, according to the Heath Department.

Of the new deaths reported in South Mississippi, there was one new death each in George, Jackson and Pearl River counties.

Residents from the age of 50 to 64 now represent the largest number of people dying from COVID since the surge in the Delta variant cases, according to State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.

The state has averaged around 1,700 new cases day and more than 130 new hospitalizations a day since the surge in cases with the Delta variant.

The MSDH is urging residents to get vaccinated as soon as a possible.

In an interview this week, Dobbs warned that the majority of new case in the state are unvaccinated residents:

Drive-through vaccinations sites are available across South Mississippi. Here’s a look at some of the options available:

Singing River Medical Clinic on Cowan Road is available to schedule appointments Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to noon on Friday. For more information, call 228-206-7054.

Here’s a look at the vaccination sites:

Friday — Gulfport Premium Outlets, 10000 Factory Shop Boulevard, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday — Coast Transit Authority, 820 Marin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Biloxi from 9 a.m. to noon

Monday — Double Tree Hotel, 940 Highway 90, Biloxi, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Thursday — Foster’s Heating and Air, 3416 Suter Road, Gautier from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Tuesday — D’Iberville Community Covid Vaccine Event, Singing River Health Center, 10452 Lamey Bridge Road.

Memorial Hospital at Gulfport is offering the following vaccination appointments:

Saturday - Gulfport High School in the Bert Jenkins Gym at 100 Perry St. from 9 a.m. to noon.

Wednesday - St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church at 720 Highway 90 in Long Beach from 9 a.m. to noon.

Call the COVID-19 hotline at 228-865-5000 for more information.