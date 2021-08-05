MS hospitals are at a dangerous ‘breaking point’ as COVID rages. Is closing possible?

Mississippi’s top health care system sounded the alarm on Wednesday over how flooded they are with skyrocketing COVID-19 cases, indicating a possible shutdown. And they aren’t the only hospital facing severe pressure across the state.

Dr. Alan Jones, associate vice chancellor for clinical affairs and COVID-19 clinical response leader at University of Mississippi Medical Center, told WJTV on Wednesday that UMMC and other hospital systems in the state are “at a breaking point.”

“We are not [infinite] resources. We can break. We can have to close,” he said. “I think we’re rapidly heading to that direction.”

The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed the stress on health care systems statewide during a press conference on Thursday — only eight beds are available in the state across four hospitals. A closure of UMMC, which has the state’s only trauma center and pediatric hospital, would be detrimental, said Jim Crag, the Mississippi health department director of health protection.

MSDH on Thursday reported 1,147 hospitalized COVID patients in hospitals, with 209 patients in intensive care units, 150 of which are on ventilators. Coronavirus-related hospitalizations in the state have increased by 1,160% over the last 45 days.

Delta does not seem to be slowing down—3,264 new COVID cases were reported in Mississippi on Thursday, marking the fourth day there has been a single-day report over 3,000 cases in the state.

“We are seeing some enormous pressure on the health care system because of the increased hospitalization fed by the increased cases that we’re seeing in the state,” Craig said. “A lot of hospitals are at capacity. We’re bedding patients that should have been in an ICU in an emergency room, because there’s limited space.”

The University of Mississippi Medical Center also runs the state’s central transfer system, Mississippi Med-Com, which coordinates all transfers requiring ICU level care for COVID and non-COVID patients.

MSDH mandated last Wednesday all licensed hospitals in Mississippi participate in the COVID-19 System of Care Plan, which requires all transfers for critical care services that cannot be accommodated by the normal referral processes will be sent through Med-Com.

The best way to relieve the health care system is to get more people vaccinated, said Craig.

“Do the things we’ve been talking about. Stay out of those large groups, wear the mask, good hygiene and all the things that we’ve been saying over and over.”