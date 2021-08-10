COVID-19 is surging on the MS Coast. What do you want to know about the fourth wave?

Most Gulf Coast students head back to in-person learning this week, but the return to school looks a little different this year—a fourth wave of COVID-19 is in full effect and only 34% of the Coast is vaccinated.

The delta variant has traveled quickly through Southern Mississippi with cases continuing to skyrocket. Delta is confirmed to be nearly twice as transmissible and is more contagious among young people than previous strains.

But few schools districts on the Coast require masks and none require teachers or eligible students to get the vaccine. The Mississippi Department of Health has suggested, not required, all Mississippians to mask even indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Health officials continue encourage all eligible Mississippians get the vaccine, as it is the best defense against COVID.

Are parents concerned that students will have to go back to virtual learning if cases spike up too far? How many cases in schools will trigger COVID restrictions? What are the best ways to protect children who aren’t eligible for vaccination? What other questions do you have about COVID-19 or the vaccine as the Coast experiences a fourth wave?

Fill out the form below, and we’ll publish some answers to our readers’ concerns as the fourth wave travels the coast during a pivotal back-to-school period.

