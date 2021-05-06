CVS, Walmart, Sam’s Club are now offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccines in Mississippi

Walmart, Sam’s Club and CVS Health announced this week that for COVID-19 vaccines, walk-ins are welcome and same-day appointments are available nationwide.

Walmart and Sam’s Club, which is owned by Walmart, announced on Tuesday that walk-in immunizations are now available in all of its pharmacy locations, including the 85 in Mississippi.

The company is also rolling out new programs to encourage people to get vaccinated as the nation tries to reach herd immunity.

“Now that supply and eligibility have expanded, it’s even more important for us to reach underserved and vulnerable populations to ensure equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Walmart’s executive vice president of Health & Wellness. “Widespread vaccination is the only way we will eventually end the pandemic and help our country reopen, and we don’t want anyone to get left behind as we enter this new chapter in our fight against COVID-19.

Walmart and Sam’s Club also launched a nationwide Get Out The Vaccine (GOTV) campaign to encourage everyone to get vaccinated.

CVS announced also on Wednesday it are now accepting walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccines at CVS Pharmacies nationwide, including 55 locations in Mississippi.

According to a release, appointments can be made as soon as one hour beforehand.

Appointments can be made at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine, samsclub.com/covid, or cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.