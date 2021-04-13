Coronavirus

Mississippi should pause use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, health dept. advises

The Mississippi Department of Health has instructed physicians, clinics and hospitals to halt the use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine for the coronavirus after people who received vaccinations for COVID-19 developed blood clots.

Dr. Thomas Dobbs, state health officer, tweeted Tuesday morning that Mississippi should refrain from administering doses of Johnson and Johnson until more guidance is available from federal health experts.

More guidance is coming soon, Dobbs tweeted.

On Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration joined the Centers for Disease Control in urging a halt on the vaccine, which require a single shot rather than the two required for Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

Dobbs said the concern is only for the J&J vaccine and he urged Mississippi residents to get vaccinated with Moderna or Pfizer.

Profile Image of Mary Perez
Mary Perez
Mary Perez has won awards for her business and casino articles for the Sun Herald. She also writes about Biloxi, jobs and the new restaurants and development coming to the Coast. She is a fourth-generation journalist.
