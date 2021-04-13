Mississippi should pause use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, health dept. advises

The Mississippi Department of Health has instructed physicians, clinics and hospitals to halt the use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine for the coronavirus after people who received vaccinations for COVID-19 developed blood clots.

Dr. Thomas Dobbs, state health officer, tweeted Tuesday morning that Mississippi should refrain from administering doses of Johnson and Johnson until more guidance is available from federal health experts.

MSDH is instructing all physicians, clinics and hospitals to refrain from using Johnson and Johnson until additional guidance available from CDC/FDA https://t.co/2O3jMhiVHg — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) April 13, 2021

More guidance is coming soon, Dobbs tweeted.

On Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration joined the Centers for Disease Control in urging a halt on the vaccine, which require a single shot rather than the two required for Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

Dobbs said the concern is only for the J&J vaccine and he urged Mississippi residents to get vaccinated with Moderna or Pfizer.

JnJ issue likely similar.



Please know - extremely rare



Those who have received JnJ already should not be worried



More guidance coming soonhttps://t.co/5xtoCqgEdy — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) April 13, 2021

The Sun Herald will update this article.