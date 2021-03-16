All Mississippi COVID vaccination sites closed Wednesday due to severe weather risk

All drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination sites established by the Mississippi State Department of Health will be closed on Wednesday due to the forecast of severe weather in the state, forcing the rescheduling of appointments.

Jim Craig with MSDH said that the decision was made after consulting with the National Weather Service and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

Craig said that all appointments scheduled for Wednesday will be automatically rescheduled.

“They will receive notifications by email, text or phone,” Craig said. “Their appointments will be at the same location. There will be no action required.”

On Tuesday, Mississippi opened up vaccinations for the coronavirus to all residents of the state who are ages 16 and up.

The state has 24 drive-through sites located across the state, including in Pascagoula and Biloxi.

The weather service warns that there’s the chance for damaging winds, hail and tornadoes on Wednesday.

MSDH officials are holding a press conference Tuesday afternoon with media, and this story will update with more information from that.