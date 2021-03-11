This MS Coast casino is paying employees up to $300 to get a COVID-19 vaccine

It hurts less when your employer decides to pay $150 per shot to get immunized against the coronavirus.

LuAnn Pappas, CEO at Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort in D’Iberville, said hourly employees who already got their immunization will receive $150 per shot.

That’s $150 for the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Those who receive Moderna or Pfizer vaccine that require two shots will receive a total of $300, or $150 per shot.

“Employees will be compensated for shots that have already been taken at any location,” she said.

It’s been a challenge for people to schedule appointments at drive-thru locations, she said. To make it easier for employees to get a shot, Scarlet Pearl has partnered with Memorial Hospital to hold on-site immunizations Fridays at the casino clinic, which is on the property.

The first 100 vaccines on March 12 will be Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine. On March 19, the Moderna vaccine, which requires two shots, will be administered. Appointments are required and will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for those age 50 and older or with pre-existing medical conditions.

Scarlet Pearl also is allowing time off for those who get the vaccine at another site.

The casino directors all have had the COVID vaccinations, she said, and they are mandatory for all managers.

“They’re exposed to it every day,” she said, and then have had to quarantine first for 14 days and now 10 days.

“We want to mitigate the impact COVID-19 has had on the hospitality industry,” Pappas said.

Once the immediate staff is vaccinated, Scarlet Pearl will open appointments to immediate family of its employees.