This week is a year since the first case of COVID-19 in MS. Here’s where we stand.

It’s anniversary week in Mississippi — a year since life went from “watch and see” on Monday, March 9, to the first case of the coronavirus identified on Wednesday, March 11 and schools and offices shut down on Friday, March 13.

Here is a look at the numbers since then:

6,808 people died in Mississippi with the coronavirus.

801 of the deaths were residents of the six counties of South Mississippi.

297,651 people test positive for COVID-19 in Mississippi.

41,477 positive test results were in South Mississippi.

The state and country saw two peaks in cases — the first in late July and early August and a second that began at Thanksgiving escalated until early to mid-January that was much worse than during the summer.

By seven-day average the summer and winter peaks in Mississippi were:

An average of 1,381 new cases added per day on July 26

An average of 2,332 new cases a day on Jan. 10

An average of 35 deaths each day on Aug. 5

An average of 51 deaths a day on Jan. 17. It was the only day during the pandemic that the seven-day average topped 50 deaths per day.

The summer peak in South Mississippi was 184 cases a day on July 30.

The winter peak was 381 average cases a day on Jan. 13.

Since the vaccine became available, cases have rapidly declined. The Health Department reported Monday that 755,202 people have had the first dose of vaccine and 486,147 have had both doses.

Monday, March 8

Three counties in South Mississippi had no new cases reported Monday.

Post-weekend totals generally are lower than mid-week. Mississippi State Department of Health reported 70 cases and 0 deaths Monday, with 9 new cases in South Mississippi.

Mississippi totals since March 11: 297,651 cases, 6,808 deaths. Through March 1, 278,162 there are presumed recoveries.

South Mississippi totals: 41,477 cases 801 deaths

Total cases by county are:

George — 2,328 (0 new)

Hancock — 3,535 (2 new)

Harrison — 16,904 (5 new)

Jackson — 12,756 (2 new)

Pearl River — 4,219 (0 new)

Stone — 1,735 (0 new)

The counties with the largest populations have had the most deaths. Totals deaths are: 283 in Harrison, 234 in Jackson, 132 in Pearl River, 78 in Hancock, 45 in George and 29 in Stone.

Sunday, March 7

MSDH reported Sunday 260 new cases and 3 additional deaths statewide, with 1 death in Harrison County.

South Mississippi had 70 new cases identified.

Cases by county in South Mississippi are:

George — 2,328 (1 new)

Hancock — 3,533 (4 new)

Harrison — 16,899 (33 new)

Jackson — 12,754 (4 new)

Pearl River — 4,219 (7 new)

Stone — 1,735 (1 new)