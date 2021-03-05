Ready for COVID vaccine? You many be able to get first dose today

Memorial Hospital at Gulfport has about 400 appointments available today, Friday, March 5, at the Gruich Community Center at 591 Howard Ave. in Biloxi.

The age limit to get the vaccine was lowered to 50 and older on Thursday. The Pfizer first dose vaccine is also open to those 18-64 with a chronic health condition, teachers and staff at K-12 or child care facilities, first responders and health care personnel.

Those who qualify can call 228-867 5000 to make an appointment, which will be available until 3 p.m. Those who can’t get an appointment for Friday, can put their name on a waiting list to get one of the next available appointments.

Memorial is working in partnership with NAACP Biloxi Branch chairperson James Crowell and Councilman Felix Gines to bring access to the historically diverse community in East Biloxi.

Memorial also is providing a Spanish translator for the COVID-19 hotline at 228-867-5000 to help increase vaccinations within the community’s Spanish-speaking population.