Coronavirus
Anyone over age 50 can now receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Mississippi, Reeves says
Gov. Tate Reeves on Thursday expanded the number of people in Mississippi eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, adding anyone over the age of 50.
Previously, the state had allowed anyone over 65 to receive a vaccination. Also included in the eligible group are teachers, first responders, emergency management officials and anyone 16 and up with pre-existing conditions that make them susceptible to more severe symptoms of the coronavirus.
Most vaccinations in the state are done through the Mississippi State Department of Health’s drive-thru sites across the state.
Appointments can be made at covidvaccine.umc.edu or by calling 877-978-6453.
The total number of people who have received at least one vaccine shot in Mississippi is 429,557 — about 14.5% of the state’s population.
