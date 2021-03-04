Anyone over age 50 can now receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Mississippi, Reeves says

Gov. Tate Reeves on Thursday expanded the number of people in Mississippi eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, adding anyone over the age of 50.

Previously, the state had allowed anyone over 65 to receive a vaccination. Also included in the eligible group are teachers, first responders, emergency management officials and anyone 16 and up with pre-existing conditions that make them susceptible to more severe symptoms of the coronavirus.

Most vaccinations in the state are done through the Mississippi State Department of Health’s drive-thru sites across the state.

Appointments can be made at covidvaccine.umc.edu or by calling 877-978-6453.

The total number of people who have received at least one vaccine shot in Mississippi is 429,557 — about 14.5% of the state’s population.

We are officially expanding vaccination eligibility to anyone fifty years of age or older!



Reach out to our partners like your local healthcare provider, hospital, or pharmacy. Or keep watching https://t.co/ONejOtoyMZ for drive-through appointments statewide! — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) March 4, 2021