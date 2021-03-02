Coronavirus
Singing River will start giving Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Coast clinics. What to know
The first shipment of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, which requires only one dose, will arrive at Singing River Medical Center on Wednesday, March 3.
This vaccine has been shown to be highly effective in preventing serious illness and death, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, state health officer, said at a press conference Tuesday.
Dobbs said 24,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be shipped to Mississippi this week.
“More and more places are becoming available to get vaccinated,” he said.
Singing River Health System will provide the J&J vaccine by appointment at all Singing River Medical Clinics.
The contact phone numbers are:
Biloxi
Cedar Lake: 228-205-6814
Reynoir St.: 228-205-6821
Woolmarket: 228-396-5022
Gulfport
Community Road: 228-575-7975
Cowan Road: 228-206-7054
Orange Grove: 228-831-1572
Hurley
228-588-6622
Ocean Springs
228-872-2403
Pascagoula
228-762-3466
Vancleave
228-826-1482
Pfizer vaccine appointments for Singing River drive-thru events are still available in Pascagoula and Gulfport. To schedule an appointment, call 228-809-5555.
Those eligible for vaccine are adults age 65 and over, or 16 and older with medical conditions, plus medical staff, teaching staff and first responders.
Appointments with the state health center drive-through events are available online or by calling 877-978-6453.
