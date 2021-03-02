Singing River will start giving Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Coast clinics. What to know

The first shipment of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, which requires only one dose, will arrive at Singing River Medical Center on Wednesday, March 3.

This vaccine has been shown to be highly effective in preventing serious illness and death, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, state health officer, said at a press conference Tuesday.

Dobbs said 24,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be shipped to Mississippi this week.

“More and more places are becoming available to get vaccinated,” he said.

Singing River Health System will provide the J&J vaccine by appointment at all Singing River Medical Clinics.

The contact phone numbers are:

Biloxi

Cedar Lake: 228-205-6814

Reynoir St.: 228-205-6821

Woolmarket: 228-396-5022

Gulfport

Community Road: 228-575-7975

Cowan Road: 228-206-7054

Orange Grove: 228-831-1572

Hurley

228-588-6622

Ocean Springs

228-872-2403

Pascagoula

228-762-3466

Vancleave

228-826-1482

Pfizer vaccine appointments for Singing River drive-thru events are still available in Pascagoula and Gulfport. To schedule an appointment, call 228-809-5555.

Those eligible for vaccine are adults age 65 and over, or 16 and older with medical conditions, plus medical staff, teaching staff and first responders.

Appointments with the state health center drive-through events are available online or by calling 877-978-6453.