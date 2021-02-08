31 Walmart stores in Mississippi preparing to give COVID-19 vaccine

A list of 31 Walmart stores where COVID-19 vaccinations will be available will be posted Monday afternoon, and a dedicated state phone line will make it easier for those age 75 and older to get an appointment, state health officials announced Monday.

The Walmart locations were selected to fill some of the gaps in vaccine coverage, said Dr. Thomas Dobbs, state health officer. That could be rural areas, he said, or communities where the health department doesn’t have drive-thru clinics.

By Tuesday, appointments will be available at walmart.com/covidvaccine, and people will be able to schedule one by entering their ZIP code, Dobbs said. Keep in mind that these appointments likely will go very quickly, he said, as do appointments at the health department, hospitals and clinics in Mississippi.

A list also is coming where people will be able to schedule appointments through local, independent pharmacies, he said.

Doses to both Walmart and local pharmacies are allocated through the federal government, and not part of the state’s allocation.

Phone line to help seniors 75+

Internet and computer access is an issue for those age 75 and older who want a vaccine, Dobbs said.

They may not be as tech-savvy or have as much time to wait on the phone, he said, as many seniors have limited minutes on their cellphones.

MSDH has now added a dedicated phone line for those 75 and older.

A new option has been added to the menu of options when anyone calls the state hotline — 877-978-6453.

Seniors 75 and older will be directed to an operator who will help them get their appointment, said Dr. Paul Byers, state epidemiologist.

Mississippi now has 39.4% of residents age 75 or older with at least one dose and 31.9% of Mississippians age 65 and older have received one dose or more, Dobbs said.

Vaccine to African Americans increasing

Dobbs said 19% of the vaccine has gone to African Americans, “and that has ticked up just a little bit, but not anywhere near where we’re satisfied.”

The health department is monitoring which locations are most successful getting vaccine to the Black community, he said.

“We know there’s a trust gap, and we’ve been working on that,” he said, and the access gap can’t be overstated. Dobbs said to expect to see more innovative approaches coming to overcome barriers.

Decrease in daily cases

Cases of the coronavirus are going down, “But we do not need to use this as an opportunity to let our guard down,” Dobbs said. “That doesn’t mean that we can quit doing those simple things that prevent transmission. Now is exactly the time where we need to keep up with masks,” he said.

People should keep gatherings small and outdoors, he said.

Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine that is easier to store could soon be reviewed by the FDA and be available. Dobbs said it could also be a “game-changer” on when new groups can be eligible for a vaccine.

MSDH Senior Deputy also reminded everyone to bring back the vaccine card given at the first-dose appointment back to the second-dose appointment to help speed the process.

“We have the opportunity right now to get as many people vaccinated as possible and try to get a lid on this thing in the state of Mississippi,” Dobbs said.