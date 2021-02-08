Singing River opens 975 first-dose appointments for COVID-19 vaccines on MS Coast

For those waiting for a first dose of vaccine for the coronavirus, Singing River Health System has received 975 first doses and will be administering the vaccine Tuesday.

“Please act fast as we fully expect all appointments to be scheduled within an hour or less,” the hospital system posted on social media Monday at around noon.

Appointments are required. The hotline is 228-809-5555 to schedule an appointment.

Those eligible are age 65 and older or an individual with chronic kidney disease, COPD, chronic heart conditions, cancer, immunocompromised, diabetes, or obesity, with proof of condition required.

Schedule an appointment through the state health department at MSDH website or by calling 877-978-6453.