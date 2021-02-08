COVID-19 cases, deaths still dropping across Mississippi and the Coast after

Only one new death from the coronavirus was reported Monday in Mississippi, as the death rate finally falls below the level it was during the summer peak.

Hospital numbers are about half of what they were in the three weeks after Christmas.

COVID-19 numbers reported by the Mississippi State Department of Health still show 635 new cases across the state.

The seven-day average in Mississippi now stands at 944 new cases a day, down from the peak of 2,432 on Jan. 10. This is the third day the average is below 1,000 new cases a day.

The seven-day average death rate dropped to 31 a day on Monday compared to the peak of 51 on Jan. 17.

As the number of cases fall, so do the number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus. Numbers for the state through Feb. 5 show:

787 people are hospitalized (peak was 1,444 on Jan. 4)

215 are in ICU (peak was 360 on Jan 12)

120 are on ventilators (peak was 230 on Jan. 6)

South Mississippi has 119 new cases reported Monday, putting the seven-day average at 158 new cases a day. The peak was 381 on Jan. 13.

Through Feb. 6, Mississippi has vaccinated 327,163 residents with first and second doses. Of those, 36,587 live in the six counties of South Mississippi, or 11% of the total.

The six Coast counties have 16% of the population in Mississippi.

Total cases by county are:

George — 2,203 (6 new)

Hancock — 3,237 (12 new)

Harrison — 15,747 (45 new)

Jackson — 11,838 (45 new)

Pearl River — 3,856 (10 new)

Stone — 1,641 (1 new)

Total Coast: 38,522 cases, 710 deaths

Total state: 282,313 cases, 6,270 deaths, 238,176 presumed recoveries through Jan 31

