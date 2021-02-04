MS changes its process for scheduling 2nd doses of COVID-19 vaccine by using email

Mississippi’s state department of health is tweaking its process for scheduling second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by using emailed reminders to set up appointments.

The department announced Thursday that it will now schedule second doses through reminder emails or the hotline at 877-978-6453.

Those who have already received the first dose will now receive an email message with instructions on scheduling a second appointment for the vaccine.

Second appointments were previously scheduled exclusively through the hotline or the web site at covidvaccine.umc.edu.

MSDH has set up drive-through vaccine locations at sites around the state, including the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi.

Mississippians eligible for the vaccine include people ages 65 and up along with anyone 16 and up who suffer from a pre-existing condition that makes them more susceptible to more severe symptoms of the coronavirus.