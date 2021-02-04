Why some Louisianans are driving to Mississippi for COVID-19 vaccines

When people 70 or older became eligible in Louisiana for the coronavirus vaccine in January, New Orleans resident Phil Costa started calling around for an appointment.

He turns 70 this month, and wanted to get vaccinated as soon after his birthday as he could.

When he tried local hospitals, he was told he needed to wait to schedule an appointment. Instead, after reading on social media that some Louisiana residents were heading to Mississippi for a shot, he drove the two hours to Laurel. He was in and out with his first dose in 25 minutes.

“I have to wait eight more days to make an Ochsner appointment,” said Costa, a lawyer. “By that time, I’ll have had both vaccines in Mississippi.”

A small but growing number of Louisiana residents are making the short trip into Mississippi for the coronavirus vaccine. By mid-January, 271 people from Louisiana had received a shot in Mississippi, according to data from the Mississippi State Department of Health. Within two weeks, that number had increased to 820. In total, 5,337 vaccines have been given to people with an address outside of the state.

It’s still a tiny percentage of the 235,057 people the state has vaccinated, but word is spreading online. A group called NOLA Vaccine Hunters, started by a Tulane University medical student, has grown to nearly 2,000 members searching for cross-border vaccine appointments and other ways to find shots. It has spawned spin-offs in other parts of the country as people search for available doses.

The cross-border rush is a symptom of vaccine supply constraints as well as the patchwork of state eligibility requirements that make some people eligible for a vaccine in one state but not the other. In Arkansas, teachers are currently eligible. In Colorado, journalists and state government workers can get one. In Washington state, people over 50 are eligible if they live in a house with two or more generations.

In Louisiana, the only people who are currently allowed to receive a vaccine are health care workers, students and staff at health schools and people over 70. In Mississippi, people over 70 are eligible, but so is anyone over 16 with one of several common health conditions, including diabetes, being overweight or being a smoker.

“It has kind of been taken over as a bunch of people in Louisiana helping to get people to Mississippi,” said Brad Johnson, 28. “Which is not its intended purpose.”

He said he founded the site to try and help avoid vaccine spoilage.

Cancer is also one of the qualifying conditions, but guidelines don’t specify if that means someone currently undergoing treatment or whether someone who had benign skin cancer removed might qualify.

Tiffany Temple has been refreshing Mississippi’s vaccine appointment site for weeks. She lives in New Orleans, but she’s been trying to secure appointments for her parents and in-laws, all in their 70s and Mississippi residents. But the hotline was always busy and the site always had the same message in red letters at the top of the screen: “No first dose appointments available at this time.”

So when she saw online that people in Louisiana were going to Mississippi for a shot, she was confused — and a little angry.

“It just really struck a nerve,” said Temple, a 45-year-old banker. “Especially because my parents are older. My dad has a heart condition. I was like, oh my gosh, how is this happening? It got worse when people were like, I’m from Pennsylvania and want to drive down.”

Many people in the vaccine hunters Facebook group are praising Mississippi’s easy enrollment process, which allows for a centralized sign-up. Louisiana prioritized a broad geographic reach through hundreds of pharmacies, but required people to call each provider individually to check for appointments.

“I think the website is a great idea in terms of getting slots,” said Temple, who grew up in Pass Christian and frequently traveled the 40 minutes back there to visit her family before the pandemic. “But what happens when you have a senior citizen who is not tech-savvy and maybe they don’t have family? Even beyond senior citizens, there are people who don’t have access to the internet. Who is helping them?”

This is a question that troubles epidemiologists, who know that scarce resources are often not accessible to those who need them most.

“If the vaccine doses are allocated to serve the citizens from one jurisdiction and you’re from another, you’re basically jumping the line on the people from the jurisdiction,” said Susan Hassig, an epidemiologist from Tulane University who helped develop Louisiana’s prioritization tiers. “I have a little bit of ethical difficulty with that.”

At the same time, she has empathy for people with serious conditions who have been inside their houses for a year.

“I have friends who are cancer survivors,” said Hassig. “I (tell them) if you have an opportunity to get it, definitely do it.” When people seek out the vaccine because they have an illness that puts them at risk, Hassig said she can’t fault them.

Louisiana residents can sign up for a vaccine using their home address, members of the group said. They are under the impression they aren’t breaking any rules.

When asked if Louisiana residents were eligible for vaccines in Mississippi, Liz Sharlot, a spokesperson for Mississippi’s Department of Health, said in an email: “If you live in Mississippi or work in Mississippi, you may be vaccinated. We have no identification requirements.”

Sharlot said that people traveling to Mississippi for the vaccine were “not a concern.”

