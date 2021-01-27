A Coast jail reports its first COVID-19 outbreak among inmates

Twenty of the 370 prisoners in the Jackson County jail in Pascagoula have tested positive for COVID-19, Sheriff Mike Ezell said Wednesday in a news release.

Ezell said the inmates are having minor symptoms of the illness.

These are the first confirmed COVID-19 cases in the jail since the pandemic began. Ezell said all recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are being followed in the jail.

New rules were put into place early in the pandemic to limit contact between jail employees and prisoners, the news release says.

Inmates charged with misdemeanors are not being jailed except in cases of domestic violence, DUI/public intoxication, violent or unruly behavior, court-ordered sentences and civil unrest.

Also, no personal, in-house visitation is allowed except by law enforcement officers.