2 South MS prisons rank highest for COVID-19 outbreaks, records show

As the number of the new coronavirus cases continue to continue to climb during the “Thanksgiving surge,” two South Mississippi prisons have accounted for the largest number of inmate outbreaks to date.

Since the state health department reported the first case of COVID-19 in March, 1,288 prisoners have tested positive for the virus, with 257 of those prisoners still actively fighting the virus.

Of those, the largest outbreaks occurred at two South Mississippi facilities.

At the South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Leakesville, 376 inmates tested positive in late November and December. Of those, 164 still have active infections, according to the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

The George County Correctional Facility in Lucedale had the second largest coronavirus outbreak in prisoners, with 235 reported to date, though there are no active outbreaks there now. One of the inmates to test positive died of complications from the virus.

MDOC joined forces with the state department of health to ramp up rapid testing at both facilities after the initial outbreaks.

The George County outbreak surfaced in July and is believed to have been brought into the jail by an employee who was asymptomatic, George County Sheriff Keith Havard said.

At the Leakesville prison, SMCI Superintendent Andrew Mills said the virus appeared to have gotten into the facility by an inmate who had been in the prison’s infirmary.

“But it spread,” Mills said, “from an infirmary worker from maintenance personnel, canteen workers and a couple of corrections officers who showed no symptoms. It is hard to battle, something you cannot see.”

Coast cases

At the jails in Hancock and Jackson counties, no confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported, according to both sheriffs.

In Harrison County, Sheriff Troy Peterson said, 48 confirmed cases have been reported to date. Harrison County has the largest inmate population on the Coast with an average of 750 prisoners a day.

Harrison and Hancock County jails have a much lower average daily inmate populations, with around 190 to 195 in Hancock County and 350 to 400 in Jackson County.

COVID counts among MS inmates

Others COVID-19 totals for inmates at state correctional facilities are:

Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman – 87 cases, 1 active

Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl – 98 cases, 3 active

East Central Correctional Facility in Meridian – 21 cases, 1 active

Wilkinson County Correctional Facility in Woodville – 9 cases, 1 active

Alcorn County Correctional Facility – 0 cases, 0 active

Bolivar County Correctional Facility – 2 cases, 1 active

Carroll-Montgomery County Correctional Facility – 118 cases, 0 active

Chickasaw County Correctional Facility – 2 case, 0 active

Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility – 0 cases, 0 active

Issaquena County Correctional Facility – 51 cases, 0 active

Jefferson-Franklin County Correctional Facility – 0 cases, 0 active

Kemper-Neshoba County Correctional Facility – 2 cases, 0 active

Leake County Correctional Facility – 74 cases, 0 active

Marion-Walthall County Correctional Facility – 15 cases, 0 active

Stone County Correctional Facility - 8 cases, 0 active

Washington County Correctional Facility - 2 cases, 0 active

Winston-Choctaw County Correctional Facility - 18 cases, 0 active

Yazoo County Correctional Facility - 26 cases, 0 active

Delta Correctional Institute - 3 cases, 0 active

Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility - 47 cases, 0 active

Safety measures taken to combat coronavirus

MDOC is taking additional measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, including the following:

Using electrostatic sanitizing sprayers to spray down all surfaces in buildings, cell blocks, kitchens and dining areas

Installing industrial-grade ultraviolet sterilization lights

Delaying family visitation

Using portable UV sterilizers and hand wand UV sterilizers

Installing air purifiers

Purchasing and distributing masks

Purchasing and installing walk-through sanitizing stations that spray a 75% alcohol-based solution on prisoners and staff.