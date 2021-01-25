Mississippi has 927 new COVID cases, lowest since December. Nearly 180K vaccinated.

As the number new COVID-19 cases start to dip in the aftermath of the Christmas holiday surge, vaccinations are continuing in South Mississippi.

As of Saturday, the Mississippi Department of Health reported 179,792 vaccinations had been administered statewide. Of those, 163,41 people received their first dose of the two-dose vaccines, and another 16,321 had their second dose.

On Monday, the health department reported 927 new cases of the coronavirus, the first time the state has seen only a three-digit increase in new daily cases since Dec. 26, when the state reported 845 new cases. New-case numbers are typically lowest on Mondays because of less reporting over the weekends.

The health department reported 5 additional deaths Monday, none of which occurred in the six southern counties of South Mississippi.

On Saturday, however, Pearl River County had one additional death, bringing the total number of deaths there to 106.

The state health department hopes to see more and more people get vaccinated to try to prevent further infections from the virus.

“If you had your first dose — please do not worry about availability of 2nd,” State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs tweeted over the weekend. “For drive thrus, for now, wait 1-2 weeks before making 2nd appointment.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned that even with the vaccinations, people would still need to continue to take the necessary precautions, such as masking up and social distancing, to try to prevent them from catching the virus or spreading it to others.

South Mississippi has a total of has 35,319 cases, and with Monday’s numbers, the seven-day average for daily cases is 278.57.

South Mississippi totals by county Monday:

George — 2,048 (1 new)

Hancock — 2,963 (21 new)

Harrison — 14,298 (19 new)

Jackson — 10,976 (59 new)

Pearl River — 3,508 (13 new)

Stone — 1,529 (4 new)