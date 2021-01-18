COVID-19 South MS update: Nearly 100 people have died so far in January

Vaccinations for COVID-19 continued across the Coast Monday as South Mississippi nears 100 coronavirus deaths so far in January.

Mississippi Department of Health reported Monday 1,457 new cases — the second straight day below 2,000. Sunday was the first time Mississippi’s average of new cases per day fell below 2,000 since Jan. 1.

The health department reported 3 additional deaths in Mississippi Monday.

With one of those deaths in Stone County, 94 people have died so far this month in the six Coast counties.

Since the pandemic began 10 months ago, 193 residents of Harrison County have died from the coronavirus, 183 in Jackson County, 99 in Pearl River, 59 in Hancock, 38 in George and 21 in Stone.

Vaccine update for Mississippi

Gov. Tate Reeves will give an update for Mississippi in a briefing Monday at 2:30 p.m.

The health department reports 283,000 does of vaccine have been distributed to Mississippi, more than 109,000 doses have been administered and 9,600 second does have been given. To date, 62% of those who got the vaccine were white and 14% black.

Information on the vaccine and a link to the appointment web portal can be found at msdh.gov or call 877-374-4991. Where vaccines are available, those age 65 an older or with underlying health conditions are eligible for an appointment.

Hospitalizations down in MS

With the decline in new cases is Mississippi, hospitalization are beginning to drop.

The latest numbers statewide on Jan. 17 show:

1,188 people hospitalized for the coronavirus, down from the high of 1,444 on Jan. 4

336 COVID-19 patients in ICU, down from the high of 358 on Jan. 5

193 patients on ventilators, down from 230 on Jan. 6

COVID-19 by the numbers

Watching the number of cases and deaths rise each week, it’s difficult to keep track of where the state and South Mississippi stand.

Here are the latest numbers from the health department:

Mississippi

▪ 253,932 total cases, 5,524 deaths to date

▪ 8.5% of state’s 2.98 million residents have tested positive

▪ 0.19% of state’s residents have died from COVID-19

▪ 2.18% of those who tested positive died from COVID-19

▪ 207,769 people are estimated to have recovered

▪ 25-39 age group has most cases (56,242)

▪ 65+ age group has most deaths (4,249)

▪ 8.6% of those who tested positive were hospitalized, 91.4% were not hospitalized

▪ 56.5% who tested positive were female, 43% male

▪ More males (2,768) died of COVID-19 than females (2,599)

▪ Mississippi has the 18th most cases of states per capita on Monday, with 8,483 per 100,000. North Dakaota has the most at 12,580 and Vermont the fewest at 1,612.

South Mississippi

Totals: 33,369 cases (13% of state total), 593 deaths (10.7% of state total) in an area with 16% of the state’s population.

Totals by county on Monday are:

George — 1,993 (3 new)

Hancock — 2,734 (69 new)

Harrison — 13,502 (149 new)

Jackson — 10,407 (104 new)

Pearl River — 3,297 (19 new)

Stone — 1,436 (13 new)